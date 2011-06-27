Used 1997 Ford F-150 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.5/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height75.3 in.
Maximum payload1765.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
