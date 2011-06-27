Used 1994 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1994 F-150 SVT Lightning
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)200.2/273.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base116.8 in.
Length197.1 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crimson Clearcoat
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Colonial White
