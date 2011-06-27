  1. Home
2019 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,550
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,550
XLT Technology Feature Bundleyes
Trailer Tow Package Class IIIyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Ford Safe and Smart Packageyes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Trailer Tow Package Class IIyes
XLT Desert Copper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,550
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,550
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Cargo Shadeyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
2nd Row Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,550
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Black Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black, premium cloth
  • Ebony Black w/Copper Inserts and Stitching, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Ebony Black w/Fire Orange Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Medium Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,550
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,550
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

