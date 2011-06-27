  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2004 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,880
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,880
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,880
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,880
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,880
290 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,880
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,880
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,880
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4463 lbs.
Gross weight5880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1411 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5380 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Exterior Colors
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,880
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,880
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles