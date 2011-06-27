Used 2003 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

Second Owner of a 2003 lassentrailer , 04/10/2015 XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought my Explorer from the same dealership that sold it to the original owner, and that owner had followed the service schedule to the letter (as shown in the Carfax report). It had 101,000 miles on it when I bought it in 2013, it's got 118,000 miles now. I don't much like trucks, being a sports car kind of driver, but I really like the Explorer (which btw handles WAY better than you'd expect, due no doubt to the IRS. I have emulated the first owner's habit of maintaining the snot out of it: new brakes/rotors, transmission flush and fill, cooling system the same (differentials and transfer case next). I am quite happy with my Explorer. Report Abuse

Excellent car lapennell , 01/13/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful This is the first Ford product I have owned and it has changed my opinion of Ford. I have owned this SUV for about 5 years and have found it to be very reliable. I have done mainly routine maintanence. Of course the hatch plactic/glass is cracked like all other '03s. I have not had any transmission problems. I have replace a couple of wheel bearings. But, I now have 225,000 K on the car. It doesn't burn a drop of oil and goes through any amount of snow. I would highly recommend this make/model/year/engine.

Excellent Vehicle after 7 Years Andre , 11/14/2010 24 of 24 people found this review helpful After reading through the Cons. Reviews on this site, I felt the need to comment on my bullet proof Ford Explorer. I am at 99,900 miles and have had not one problem and the engine and smooth transmission still perform like the day I bought it. Before my daughter's try outs for a local perf. arts school, her clarinet lessons were a necessity. Through major snow storms that kept most in their homes, we were able to tackle the snow and ice with ease and still make it to her lessons. The ride and handling are exemplary and the hwy ride is very quiet-my family and I feel no pressure to speak up during front-to-3rd convers. I follow the maint. guide and it will likely serve me well for many more..

Best suv ever devildog8821 , 08/22/2014 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my explorer had it for 2 years and no major problems bought it when it had 75000 miles on it and it now has 115000 miles. One thing I learned is its not the vehicle it's the driver that makes stupid mistakes. Just cause its an suv doesn't mean it's meant for off road use. I also disagree with the gas mileage I have the 4.6 v8 and it gets 17.2 in the city and 24 on the highway absolutely love the fact that when I fill it u p it says 387 miles to empty and it only costs about 65 to fill it up. Absolutely love it!!!