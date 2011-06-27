Used 1994 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

94 XL 4dr Explorer steve , 04/08/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful An awesome SUV, great off road and in the snow. Only qualms are fuel economy, stiff ride, and lack of power. Report Abuse

94 - year of the BEAST Hartman , 12/12/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have heard negative things about Explorers but in five years have not experienced them. I get 23 mpg hwy, which makes it the perfect travel car on my Ohio-Tenn trips for school. It conquered everything I threw at it as an immature 1st time 4wd owner (seriously I'm surprised this car is not stranded in a certain mudpit in Middle Tennessee). The most comfortable car, will haul it all, routine work - brakes,belts,etc. is dirt cheap (and I am a poor college student!). I have 155,000 on it now, a third of which is my doing, without a headache. As expected, transmission wear was easily solved with Lucas trans-fix additive. An $8 bottle has worked miracles for 17k miles. Report Abuse

SAVED MY LIFE!! Renn , 07/23/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Drove mine for 4 years & 140,000 miles, no probs at all. 2 weeks ago, on the freeway, a lady tried to pass me by driving on the berm. She clipped my back tire and as a result I flipped 4/5 times. I had to be cut out of car -- but walked away with cuts and scratches -- the firemen couldn't believe how hard it was to get through the frame! All agreed it was thanks to the seatbelt and the heavy duty frame. THANKS FORD! I would buy another in a heartbeat -- if I could find one. I am amazed at the huge number you see on the road, and the small number you see for sale . . . Report Abuse

94Explorer fordowner , 09/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 147,000 and still kicking. I've used the trcuk for Family outings, long trips, boat towing, hunting and fishing trips, other than a few sets of tires and brakes, I've replaced nothing. I'm religious about oil changes and have done them every 5,000 miles, which is inbetween what Frod recommneds for light (7,000) and Heavy (3,000) duty use, but the engine still runs strong and the A/C will still freeeze you out ! I'm about to get a 2003, so I hope I have the same experience ! Report Abuse