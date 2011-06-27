Used 1992 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm155 hp @ 4200 rpm155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Length174.4 in.184.3 in.174.4 in.
Curb weight3879 lbs.3854 lbs.3675 lbs.
Height67.5 in.67.3 in.67.5 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.900.0 lbs.750.0 lbs.
Wheel base102.1 in.111.9 in.102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bright Aqua
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
