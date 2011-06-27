Used 2011 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews
2011 King Ranch EL ... 3rd Expy this year (2017)
Purchasing a vehicle, any vehicle, involves the evaluation of a number of trade offs. An Expedition El is a very large vehicle, over 6000 lbs. Such a large vehicle brings a lot of benefits: room to carry 8, plus luggage with room to spare, the advantage of a truck frame, substantial towing capacity, carry stacks of 4x8 sheets completely in the interior and real 4WD. Of course a vehicle this large also carries a number of disadvantages, the gas mileage will never compare with a Prius, parking can be a challenge in tight quarters, and it will never handle like a Porsche. The real issue for a car buyer is what parameters are most important to you. Our 2011 King Ranch EL Expedition is our 3rd Expy (this year!), so Ford must have got something right in the Expedition. Our earlier 2005 (Eddie Bauer) went to our daughter, whose hubby enjoyed the 4WD which worked wonderfully in Sequoia National Park in a Christmas snow storm ... think 12" of snowfall and very steep grades at high altitude. We replaced the 2005 with a 2007 Eddie Bauer EL (purchased with 110K miles) and got 18.1 mpg driving from Monterey, Ca, back to the SF Bay Area. Unfortunately, our son thought so highly of the 2007 when we got it home, that he convinced us to sell it to him and do another upgrade ... which bring us to the 2011 King Ranch EL. The 2011 was purchased from AutoNation Katy in Texas and driven back to California. Best mileage thus far is 20.1 mpg, driving from Grand Junction, CO to Colorado Springs, CO, which includes two climbs to over 10,000 feet on I-70. Things I like about the 2011: (1) It's a big vehicle, other vehicles tend to stay away from me while on the freeway, (2) The ride is really comfortable on the SF Bay Area's pot holed freeways ... much better than my Mercedes E320, (3) Gas mileage is not great but it's not too bad. The cautionary tale here is: it's a 6000+ lb vehicle, engine has plenty of low rpm torque, abuse the gas pedal and your gas mileage will suffer, (4) 6 speed transmission has been very smooth, 65 mph at only 1700 rpm, (5) It's real quiet (6) No surprise here, the interior is really roomy with more leg room and comfortable 3rd row seats than a Chevy Suburban / GMC Yukon XL. We rented a 2017 GMC Yukon XL in Hawaii to accommodate 6 adults + 1 toddler, and neither son nor son-in-law (6'+) wanted to sit in the third row. Not an issue in the 2011 KR EL Expy, (7) Plenty of towing capacity for us, handles a 6 x 12 utility trailer like it's not there. (8) 4WD comes in handy when you unexpectedly need it (picking up 15 cubic yards of soil from a neighbor's muddy & slippery field), (9) For such a large vehicle, visibility is really excellent, due in part of the large windows. The GMC Yukon XL with its narrower windows comes in a poor second in visibility. Here are some of the things which are less positive: (1) It's been said before ... the interior of the 2011 looks dated and is plasticky. The looks weren't a big concern of mine, but I'll never rate the fit and finish of the interior as highly as my 2001 Mercedes E320. (2) Location of button to close rear hatch is poor (on inside of rear compartment). GMCs have their button located on the rear hatch and is more convenient. (3) Interior overhead lights are too dim, and there are no lights for the third row. In summary, we've enjoyed our three Expeditions as they've filled needs we considered important. In closing I would also say that the King Ranch interior is really nice with a better leather quality than in our earlier Eddie Bauers. And, we have the 2nd row Captains Chairs which ease getting into the third row. If there's someone who wants a lot of leg room, place him or her in the third row, middle seat. With no 2nd row seat in the middle, that individual can stretch out with almost 48" of leg room.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Impressed!
Thought I would never buy a Ford again but buying a travel trailer and needing the perfect tow vehicle made me check out the Expedition. Am I glad I did. Roomy, comfortable, great features, good ride, and drives like a big, solid hunk of metal on all road surfaces. Stable in wind, good on wet surfaces and in the mountains. Get the 3.73 rear end if you want to tow and get better acceleration with no mpg penalty. The nav system is quite good as is the sound system and flexibility of options. So far, I could not be more pleased. Oh yeah, folding power 3rd seat makes for easy loading and extra passenger space. Perfect tow vehicle.
Great Family Car
I bought a 2011 Expedition in 2012. Searched for long time and found one that had been dealer car, got it with 13,500 miles for 13,000 dollars off new price. Front bucket cloth seats are the most comfortable I have ever had. Makes long trips with the family and short trips a pleasure. It handles extremly well and has plenty of power in town and on highway. It has enough power and handling for man, and makes women feel secure and riding higher than other cars. All 8 seats will fit average size adults very comfortably. With the third row down it seats 5 with HUGE cargo space. I do not often write reviews, but had to this time because this is one of, if not the best SUV I have ever owned.
2nd Expedition
Our 2001 Expedition bought new was such a difference from having all pickup trucks and lasted us 139,000 miles and was GREAT. This 2011 model is far and away a diffferent animal; stronger, way more powerful and quiet; combined some features of the old Eddie Bauer. We added and K&N air filter. The truck now has 9,000 miles on it, gets 15.5 around town and from our home in Vegas to Phoenix netted 22 MPG! Trailer towing...the 6-speed gets you going faster in 1-2-3, 4th gear is about the same and it seems to like 5th for towing; 65 MPH nets 2,200 RPM's. Mileage is 10.5 overall, besting the 2001 truck by 1.5 MPG. DO NOT TOW with SRC engaged! In crosswinds it does strange things.
Awesome SUV built to handle the worst
I bought the vehicle new and it now has 84000 miles on it after 26 months. I use it daily on construction sites and as a family vehicle. This vehicle sees extreme duty on the job site. There are days that I come home covered in mud and the engine has not shut off since I got in it that morning. No rattles, no creaks, no loose parts, no engine issues, tires never need alignment, getting about 65000 miles per set of tires and it handles great. If you are looking for a full size SUV give the Expedition a shot. I used to have a Tahoe and older Sequoia and the Expy is my favorite of the three.
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
Related Used 2011 Ford Expedition SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner