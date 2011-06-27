Used 1997 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
14 years of driving
I bought her when my second son was born, traded in the 4 Runner. Towed the boat many miles and slept in the back camping many days. Snow, mud, rain did not slow her down. No major maintenance issues beyond a stuck shifter, compressor and alternator. Approaching 200,000, hot in winter, cold in summer. in a foot of snow and pulling a hill, nothing can stop her. I wanted to jump on the Obama $4,500 clunker deal but I couldn't bring myself to dumping her, they were going to seize her engine. It would be like putting my dog down, could not do it. I will drive her until she dies which will probably be around 280,000 to 300,000 miles.
My Expedition
My Expedition gets me 20 mpg on the freeway and still around 15 - 16 mpg in town. This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned
19 yr & still trucking strong
This has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned plus the most economical overall when you consider purchase price over 19 yr with no repairs other than maintenance. The only expense has been fuel, regular oil changes, tires, air filters, brake pads, battery, and replacement of one broken suspension arm. This SUV has gone in deep snow when my other truck ( GMC) wouldn't. I no longer need to transport heavy or bulky loads but I hate to sell this reliable friend so I plan to continue to see how many more years she'll go. I'll trade only if I can get a 20 yr. guarantee on a new SUV.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
417000 Miles and still Going!!!!!
I have a 1997 Ford Expedition that I purchase in 2000. The only maintenance that I have had done to the engine is the sprark blugs and coil paks. I am repainting it and putting it back on the road after seating for a year. I am trying to find out what is the record for miles on this 4.6 engine.
Great overall
I'm in the army so I drive long distances a lot along with living in a heavy snow state and pull several trailers. OK so it doesn't get the best gas mileage but how many of the people giving theirs a bad rating bought it for the mileage over the power and comfort you get out of it. I agree that the 3rd seat is bulky but it's great to have and it's easy enough to take out. I have the 5.4 triton and I've owned 2 GMC Jimmys, a Chevy 1500 350s, and a Dodge Ram and it outdoes them all by far. It has far more torque, towing power and I drive through fields a lot where I work pulling over twice its own weight and never been stuck yet. I would say it's the best vehicle in its class with out a doubt. Great!
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
Related Used 1997 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge