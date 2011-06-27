Used 2008 Ford Expedition EL SUV Consumer Reviews

Forget the Suburban! RICH , 06/01/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Spent 1 week test driving several Suburbans (LTZ/ZR1) but I constantly went back to the Expedition. This is my first Ford so I did my research. The Expedition has significant more leg room for the 3rd row which is great for adults but is also huge when you have 2 car seats back there. The 3rd row fold flat feature carries significant weight against the Chevy Suburban. The actual trunk space is 1" shorter than Suburban but is almost 3" wider. Compare to a comparable LTZ the Ford is $8000 less and still has more features. The 6 speed transmission is smooth and responsive. The ride is much better than the Suburban. The independent rear suspension on Ford is much more forgiving as well. Report Abuse

Cheap Hub Dubs Frookie Tims , 10/09/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought the EL because GM does not feel that adults or children sit in the third row in the Denali or Suburban. Well they lost a sale because of it. Ford knows how to make a third row work for adults over six feet. Everyone is comfy in all rows.The engine is under powered and the EL is heavy aka its slow. The six speed tranny does give you the feeling of speed but realiity can set in quickly...ie merging. The gadgets are great like the power folding 3rd row and the back door. The seats are great all around. We noticed the leather seats were longer than the cloth seats..yes odd. The gas mileage is not good. Fake chrome Dubs is very bad..chrome covers? Why, Ford why? Report Abuse

Perfect for babies SteveK , 08/15/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful With a 20 month old son and twins on the way, my wife and I began searching for a vehicle that could easily accommodate our growing family and special needs. We needed a vehicle that had three sets of LATCH points in the same row as well as accommodate a Triple Stroller without using up all the cargo space. The Expedition EL was the only vehicle to do so. We now have our three sons in the middle row bench, all secured by LATCH. With the smaller portion of the third row folded to accommodate our stroller, we still have the ability to carry two more people back there in comfort along with all our stuff! Brilliant packaging job by Ford. Report Abuse

Lovely Kahausler , 03/11/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4WD is the most awesome car ever. This is my first car to drive. Report Abuse