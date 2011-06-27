Used 2004 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews

Towing vehicle only... skierrick , 01/15/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle to tow a 32 ft trailer 8500 lbs over the east coast. Was getting 7mpg with a 2005 expedition, went to 17mpg on the excursion. Did have to replace the turbo, the injector 8 and a starter. But its the only 4x4 diesel suv on the market. If the truck survives a year, without more problems, I'll probably have it until the frame dies. Report Abuse

Money well spent Lynn Campbell , 08/20/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We went from the Ford Expedition to the Excurison just a few months ago. After trying the GMC and Chevy large size SUVs we went right back to the Ford. The handing and towing ability keeps us coming back. The new trasmission is out of this world! All I can say is...try it..you'll buy it!!

Bad Engine GW , 10/21/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Great truck except the 6.0L Diesel has a factory defect. The head bolts stretch. Blew a head gasket just before warranty was up. Over $5000 cost to repair. They remove the body to repair the engine which disturbs many electrical and other connections. Some owners have to pay after warranty is up. I like it but not sure I would buy another Ford after this engine. Check the internet before buying regarding this engine.

The Best Family Vehicle on the Planet AK Force , 12/21/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This SUV can tow anything, haul the wife, 3 kids, dog, gear-and gets GREAT mpg. The truck is large, but it's shorter than a 3/4 ton crewcab pickup. It gets much better gas mileage than a Durango with more space - WAY more. Although it's a 3/4 ton, it rides smoothly, and talk about power - I towed my 27ft travel trailer from VA to FL at speeds averaging 65-70 mph and it never once kicked out of overdrive - and I got a solid 12 mpg out of it - the 2002 Yukon XLT I traded in didn't come close - about 7.5 mpg with less tow capacity. With no trailer I averaged almost 20 mpg HWY. I went 802 miles without filling up. Size, power, range, leather, DVD - it's the dream SUV for any RV/Truck/Family guy