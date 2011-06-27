  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2004 Ford Excursion
  5. Used 2004 Ford Excursion Diesel
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Excursion
5(92%)4(8%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
64 reviews
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,468 - $6,474
Used Excursion for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...13

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Towing vehicle only...

skierrick, 01/15/2012
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Bought this vehicle to tow a 32 ft trailer 8500 lbs over the east coast. Was getting 7mpg with a 2005 expedition, went to 17mpg on the excursion. Did have to replace the turbo, the injector 8 and a starter. But its the only 4x4 diesel suv on the market. If the truck survives a year, without more problems, I'll probably have it until the frame dies.

Report Abuse

Money well spent

Lynn Campbell, 08/20/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

We went from the Ford Expedition to the Excurison just a few months ago. After trying the GMC and Chevy large size SUVs we went right back to the Ford. The handing and towing ability keeps us coming back. The new trasmission is out of this world! All I can say is...try it..you'll buy it!!

Report Abuse

Bad Engine

GW, 10/21/2010
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Great truck except the 6.0L Diesel has a factory defect. The head bolts stretch. Blew a head gasket just before warranty was up. Over $5000 cost to repair. They remove the body to repair the engine which disturbs many electrical and other connections. Some owners have to pay after warranty is up. I like it but not sure I would buy another Ford after this engine. Check the internet before buying regarding this engine.

Report Abuse

The Best Family Vehicle on the Planet

AK Force, 12/21/2004
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This SUV can tow anything, haul the wife, 3 kids, dog, gear-and gets GREAT mpg. The truck is large, but it's shorter than a 3/4 ton crewcab pickup. It gets much better gas mileage than a Durango with more space - WAY more. Although it's a 3/4 ton, it rides smoothly, and talk about power - I towed my 27ft travel trailer from VA to FL at speeds averaging 65-70 mph and it never once kicked out of overdrive - and I got a solid 12 mpg out of it - the 2002 Yukon XLT I traded in didn't come close - about 7.5 mpg with less tow capacity. With no trailer I averaged almost 20 mpg HWY. I went 802 miles without filling up. Size, power, range, leather, DVD - it's the dream SUV for any RV/Truck/Family guy

Report Abuse

mpg

xxxxxxxxxxxx, 09/25/2004
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

our diesel gets 16 in the city- 20 on the highway @ 65 mph

Report Abuse
12345...13
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Excursions for sale

Related Used 2004 Ford Excursion Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles