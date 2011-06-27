Used 2003 Ford Excursion Diesel Consumer Reviews
what a beast
Great truck - purchased in 2003 new. 180k miles. no major issues and still runs great. Last week a Dodge Ram rear ended me at thirty five miles an hour while I was stopped at a light. His truck is trashed, broken rad., power steering fluid all over the place, need to be towed. My fender is dented and tail light broken. has been on the beach, in 20 inches of snow, towed horses and other cars out of snow drifts, and has suffered my wife hitting posts etc. It keeps on going strong.
The Biggest and Best SUV Ever Created
My current Excursion is my best Excursion by far. My first was the Limited 6.8L V10. My current Excursion exceeds and surpasses in all categories. I'll keep this one as long as parts are made for it. I see other SUVs on the road and wonder why bother. I've added after market airbag shocks which has increased the towing capabilities and smoothness of ride while towing. I tow a 10K lbs travel trailer year round, and my excursion has no problem whether pulling passes in Montana or on the long flats of Florida.
2003 Excursion
We really like this rig. I've owned two Suburbans and I like this Excursion much better. I am amazed by the fuel milage with the 7.3 diesel-- 18 to 20 mpg. We got the Eddie Bauer version and the drop down DVD is a huge hit. Might buy a second one if I can get a good enough deal. Only complaint so far is poor visibility out of right side mirror. It would benefit from a larger parabolic mirror.
I love this car!!
I needed more room. And I like fords. So this rig really won me over, it looks better than the suburban and pulls better too!
Power!
I've had the X for 2 months and 7000 miles now; still great! Power up the wahzoo, pulls our 5000 lb. boat like it's not even there. Wanders though... steering is vague and directional control is minimal, it just doesn't want to go straight down the road, gotta pay attention all the time. The 6.0 engine is the only way to go, 16.5-21 mpg, kills anything you'll see from the other engines.
