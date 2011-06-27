  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford Excursion SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Excursion
5(79%)4(19%)3(0%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.7
93 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

6.8 V10 Gas

Krishneel, 02/04/2009
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I am not the type of person that would write reviews online but I thought I share my owning experience. I always wanted the diesel on but this one was more affordable. I love the power, the towing, and comfort this vehicle has provided me with. Was better than I thought. The gas isn't too bad like they all say. I was nervous about the V10 but by far the best I had

2000 Limited 4wd

Scott F, 04/13/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this last August and was only going to use as a occasional driver. This vehicle can't be stopped performance wise so far. This year we finally had snow in the winter and we went anywhere we needed. I think we could have probably gone in the snow without 4wd. My only complaint is the little things such as the rear door/hatch latches getting dirty and causing a false door ajar and causing the interior lights to stay on. It is more of aggravation than cost. Lower cup holders do not hold cups tight and can allow to turn over.

Best vehicle I have owned

kentwilkens, 06/11/2013
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

over 250k kilometers and counting. Rock solid vehicle. Needs maintenance like any other, brakes, etc. Seats are still almost as good as new, leather. Recommend getting JBA shorty headers to replace the stock manifolds, which will eventually blow off the bolts. Gives 30% hp increase over stock. Better mileage with the headers, on the highway that is, in the city, you just get there a bit quicker. 2016 update. Still have the beast. Still running strong. Initial plan was to have it for 10 years. Now at 16 years, think I will keep it for 25 years or so. Such a versatile vehicle. At 19 years now, no change in status, rock solid.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my Ex

stovetop, 08/09/2013
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Bought it because my family outgrew the ext cab 150, many, many trips from IL to PA and many parts in between. Wouldnt trade it for anything and now have a 6" lift with 35's on it, but its no longer my daily driver. It has the 4.30 rear end in it, so I never got better than 11 on the highway, now I only get 10, but it pulls anything I put behind it. She has 190K on the clock, and paid for so Im keeping this until the wheels fall off, put em back on and keep driving it. When the V-10 gives up, Im doing the 7.3L swap....

Perfect SUV!

pacquio78, 11/11/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

As Many Of The People Who've Read My Review On The 99' ML430 I Drive My Cars Until They're Dead! And My Excursion 2WD Limited 7.3 Is No Exception! Driven It About 250,000 Miles Now! And The Reliability Is Absolutely Perfect! I Proved Everyone Wrong Who Said Don't Buy An American Car When I Bought My Big Blue! (It's A Dark Blue-Purplish Color) She's A Little Dented Up Here And There, But Overall Still An Excellent Vehicle! I'm Keeping This Until The Wheels Fall Off! Though I Can't Say That's Gonna Happen!

