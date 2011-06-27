Used 1998 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
I really love my Escort
This is my second Escort. I purchased my first 98 escort new and drove it to well over 300k miles. It was sadly taken out by a tractor trailer while parked, but was still running strong. I am on my second 98 escort (took me months to find one) and it's also great. Purchased it with 108k and have taken it all over the country since. Just like my first escort, this one just keeps going and going. I like dependability and economy in my vehicles and this car serves them both up with a smile.
Loretta
After having this car for a couple of years, we decided she deserved a name, Loretta. We bought her when she was already 12 years old but she only had 63,000 miles on her. Now she's got almost 150,000 and still going strong. The fuel pump has been replaced and a couple of other things, but she's never left me stranded. All of those were things that I needed to do, but she gave me the time to save the money and never quit on me. We love this car. She is now being passed down to my daughter who loves her just as much as I do.
THIS CAR JUST KEEPS GOING!
Bought this car back in 2005, have had it almost 6 years and have put close to 50,000 miles on it. This car has been through snow storms, and near floods. Has never left me stranded or broken down on me. Has never had a day where it didn't start. This has been the most low maintenance car I've ever had. Over the past 6 years I can't say that I've spend more than $1,200 on my car. Which is like an average of $300 a year including oil changes and tire replacements etc. Love this car, and at 140,000 its tickin' like it just left the dealer's lot.
Got me around
One of Ford's best for basic trasportation. Purch from original owner with 111k mi after sitting in yard for 2yr. Have driven it 65k miles since. Never left me stranded, only normal maint. items; i.e. timing belt, brakes, tires, muffler. New England winters & excessive road salt have taken a toll on the body. Engine still runs strong and uses less that 1qt. of oil per 2k miles.
Great Car
We had issues the very next day after driving it off the lot. The engine would die while driving. We took it back twice and when I demanded a free loaner while they fixed the problem, they replaced a sensor. At 30,000 miles, the transmission went and it took the Ford dealership in Sierra Vista, AZ 6 transmissions and 3 weeks to get the right one, they finally put in a Mazda transmission. AC went out, 2 dealerships could not find out why, it was never fixed.CD changer stopped working. After that, we had very little problems and we had to get rid of it after I hit a bear and totaled it out. It had well over 230,000 miles on it and was still going strong. Overall, great car & fun to drive.
