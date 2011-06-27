Used 1995 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews
17 years; mint condition survivor
170,000 miles. 2nd owner for 11 years and 100K. There would be many more of these on the road if the typical owner maintained them properly. AC never serviced and still blows ice. Orig exhaust still looking good. 4FEAT auto tranny works flawlessly due to regular fluid changes. Less orange peel than many newer cars. There have been a few erratic idle issues in the past 5 years. Rebuilt head installed in 2006 due to bad lifter, and to avoid valve seat failure issue some owners mention. I have calculated the TOTAL cost to own and operate (fixed and variable expenses) will be around 22 cents per mile, EVERY cost, including insurance and registration. I perform the maintenance
GT fun - big bang for the buck!
I have owned a lot of cars including classics but this little one really shines. Engine really comes to life after 2800 RPM . 15" 60's tires & sport suspension make the car stick to the pavement, especially on winding roads. Bought this for $1,700 with Pwr moon roof, wdw,locks, & CC with only 60K. 1 owner car! Replace brakes & exhaust myself. Car has been real reliable and fun. Suspension is tight unlike reg Escorts so you'll feel the bumps a bit. Not the most refined drive train, but like I said fun to drive, and has guts! Very decent on gas & burns regular. So, what more do you want for the price. Great on the Hwy too! If you can find a good GT, buy it. They're hard to find!
Love My Car
Ilove this car. It is my favorite car that I have ever owned. As a matter of fact I plan to trade it in the future but only for another one like it except newer with lower miles.
Great First Car
I got my 1995 Escort LX Sport in July of 2007 with only 47,000 miles on it. I love the gas mileage it gets and it has reasonable power. In Jan of 2008 I was rear-ended with my car coming out on top. That just shows you that Ford knows how to build cars. I only had one major problem and that was when the clutch went out with 53,000 miles on it. Other than that my car has been great.
Still Going Strong
Purchased my 2nd Escort with 26,000 miles in Oct. 2000. Now has 73,000 miles - mostly highway. In that time, I have not had a single problem with the car. Gas mileage is terrific, averaging about 33 with automatic trans. Front seat gets uncomfortable for me on long trips (2+ hours), but it's a terrific car all around. I'm now selling it to buy a newer Escort wagon...but what a great car!
