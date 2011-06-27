  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Escort
A Great Car

MyRoomie, 12/27/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 5 years. I've replaced the battery, the timing belt, the radiator (only because I never flushed it), the tires, and the plugs. Otherwise, this has been an outstanding vehicle to own and operate. I highly recommend this for a college student or teen's first car.

Accidental Best Car

Clayton, 01/01/2017
LX 4dr Wagon
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Old car was ding and needed a new one. Found a 95 Escort Wagon with 42000 miles for a good price and went home with a family wagon. That was 20 years ago and I am still driving the car every day with 323000 original miles on it. This car has been from the mountains to the desert on dirt and snow covered roads and numerous family vacations. Not planing on retiring the car anytime soon as it still drives great

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A superior wagon for an economy car.

pj, 03/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

A smart choice.Plenty of room in the back for transporting furniture(we easily fit a 5'x40"x20" wardrobe in the back with the seats folded down).Thats alot of space for a small car.Visibility is excellent, easy to park in small spaces,and in five years,have only had it in the shop 3 times for minor repairs.The a/c cranks and still gives great gas mileage.It is very comfortable to drive and the front driver seat has great lower back support,a comfort for long rides.We've transported rugs,mattresses,plywood and many other items you would normally need a pickup for.No regrets with this car.

Cheap, but tough

brewster, 03/04/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

We have owned this car since new, and it has become the car I love to hate. The hatchback/wagon design is immensely practical (why don't all brands have one?) and the mileage, at nearly 40mpg on the highway is great. Also, I agree with other reviewers that the drivetrain is as reliable as a hammer. Unfortunately, the interior noise level, complete lack of power, very weak brakes, and uncomfortable seats make this vehicle miserable to drive for any real length of time. Also, the quality of assembly is clearly lacking--doors don't fit right, wiring was faulty from new, etc.

Good basic car with basic problems

Rich, 09/05/2006
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the third Escort I have owned. I have kept all for a long, long time. And this will be the last. Each seems to have taken a step down in quality. Strange engine creaks and rattles still plague this car. There was missing weatherstripping from day one, so the window leaks. And now, the exterior trim is peeling. There's no lip on the edge of the windshield, so when you use the washers it sprays in the driver's window. I've replaced most of the parts (including a FUEL TANK!) and hope the car lasts a few more months till I gather the cash to buy a new one. After this experience (and with another Ford) it will NOT be a Ford. Quality like this, no wonder they're in trouble.

