Used 1995 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews
A Great Car
I've had this car for 5 years. I've replaced the battery, the timing belt, the radiator (only because I never flushed it), the tires, and the plugs. Otherwise, this has been an outstanding vehicle to own and operate. I highly recommend this for a college student or teen's first car.
Accidental Best Car
Old car was ding and needed a new one. Found a 95 Escort Wagon with 42000 miles for a good price and went home with a family wagon. That was 20 years ago and I am still driving the car every day with 323000 original miles on it. This car has been from the mountains to the desert on dirt and snow covered roads and numerous family vacations. Not planing on retiring the car anytime soon as it still drives great
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A superior wagon for an economy car.
A smart choice.Plenty of room in the back for transporting furniture(we easily fit a 5'x40"x20" wardrobe in the back with the seats folded down).Thats alot of space for a small car.Visibility is excellent, easy to park in small spaces,and in five years,have only had it in the shop 3 times for minor repairs.The a/c cranks and still gives great gas mileage.It is very comfortable to drive and the front driver seat has great lower back support,a comfort for long rides.We've transported rugs,mattresses,plywood and many other items you would normally need a pickup for.No regrets with this car.
Cheap, but tough
We have owned this car since new, and it has become the car I love to hate. The hatchback/wagon design is immensely practical (why don't all brands have one?) and the mileage, at nearly 40mpg on the highway is great. Also, I agree with other reviewers that the drivetrain is as reliable as a hammer. Unfortunately, the interior noise level, complete lack of power, very weak brakes, and uncomfortable seats make this vehicle miserable to drive for any real length of time. Also, the quality of assembly is clearly lacking--doors don't fit right, wiring was faulty from new, etc.
Good basic car with basic problems
This is the third Escort I have owned. I have kept all for a long, long time. And this will be the last. Each seems to have taken a step down in quality. Strange engine creaks and rattles still plague this car. There was missing weatherstripping from day one, so the window leaks. And now, the exterior trim is peeling. There's no lip on the edge of the windshield, so when you use the washers it sprays in the driver's window. I've replaced most of the parts (including a FUEL TANK!) and hope the car lasts a few more months till I gather the cash to buy a new one. After this experience (and with another Ford) it will NOT be a Ford. Quality like this, no wonder they're in trouble.
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1995 Ford Escort info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Dodge Charger
- Used Nissan Rogue 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser
- Used GMC Sierra 1500
- Used Chevrolet Camaro
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- 2020 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Ford Edge
- 2020 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Volkswagen Convertibles
- Best Honda Minivans
- Best Honda Coupes
- Best Volkswagen Diesels
- Best Volkswagen Wagons
- Best Toyota Wagons
- Best Acura Hybrids
- Best Toyota Crossovers
Other models to consider
- 1990 Ford Bronco II
- 2018 Ford Transit Connect Minivan
- 2000 Ford Contour SVT
- 2020 Ford Explorer SUV
- 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon
- 1998 Ford E-350
- 1997 Ford Aspire
- 2009 Ford Expedition EL
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect Minivan
- 1998 Ford E-150
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2018 Toyota Yaris Hatchback
- 1994 Dodge Shadow
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark Hatchback
- 2012 Saab 9-3 Griffin
- 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
- 2018 Kia Rio Hatchback
- 1994 Mazda 323
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback
- 2017 Mitsubishi i-MiEV
- 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV