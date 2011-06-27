Used 1994 Ford Escort Sedan Consumer Reviews
The car that keeps on giving
Just did a cross country IN to DC avg 35 mpg-200 lb luggage and 450 lb passengers. Even the newest cars don't get that good of mileage. Rides nice with GOOD tires. 5 speed manual make it fun. All interior and exterior mechanics still work. Made some of the repairs mentioned plus new fuel injectors. I keep working of the rust above the rear wheels so maybe I can keep this GOOD little car for a few more years. Added cruise control works as good as factory at a fraction of the price. Don't forget to downshift early on the hills.
Best car ever
Overall, the best car I have ever owned, hands down. I am the original owner, and have close to 250K on it. I'm not religious about oil changes every 3000, but I get to them eventually. There's plenty of power in the manual trans 1.9 engine, I can pull steep grades with a full load of passengers & luggage running in 4th gear. I'm on my 5th set of tires, 4th windshield (darn rocks), 3rd water pump (they go after about 120K, easy fix tho), 2nd radiator (replaced at 210K), 5th timing belt. Those are all pretty minor, even expected things. The engine, manual trans, A/C, suspension, body, interior, all have been rock solid.
It's not quite perfect
I'ts a long lasting car. Acceleration is poor and only seems better during night time. Does not do well against hills. The most gradual hills will cause the car to deaccelerate even when the gas pedal is pushed all the way down. Burns gas quickly and the gas reader begins to shake. The speedometer stick shakes when reaching speeds over 70. The car also lidles too high; it goes 10 miles and hour when just put into gear with automatics. Radiator uses a lot of coolant and often leaks when parked. For some strange reason the car actually keeps on truckin'.
94 Escort
this car is not a bad car to drive
It's not quite perfect
I'ts a long lasting car. Acceleration is poor and only seems better during night time. Does not do well against hills. The most gradual hills will cause the car to deaccelerate even when the gas pedal is pushed all the way down. Burns gas quickly and the gas reader begins to shake. The speedometer stick shakes when reaching speeds over 70. The car also lidles too high; it goes 10 miles and hour when just put into gear with automatics. Radiator uses a lot of coolant and often leaks when parked. For some strange reason the car actually keeps on truckin'.
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1994 Ford Escort Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner