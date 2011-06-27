Used 1994 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews
Most reliable car I've ever owned
By the time I had to give her up,she had almost 300,000 miles on her. Like a member of the family. Never failed to start, got me everywhere I wanted to go in all kinds of weather, like a mountain goat. My son finally wore out the clutch and the wife didn't understand why I'd want to pay out more than the car was worth to fix it. I still miss that car.
Fun car
Love this little car. Wish I still had it. Hit a deer. Still driveable but looked like crap. Bought the car in 1999 with 54,000 miles and drove it till 170,000 mile when I got rid of it. Best car I ever had. Fast little thing also. Only Grand Am or Grand Prix I could find that could keep up was the one with the supercharged motor. All the others fell behind. The only problem I had was brakes, ball joints, cluch, rear bearings. All replaced once. Lost third gear in trans, never did get it fixed. I just went from second to fourth. I would tell anyone to get the GT. Do not get the auto, go form the manual
The car that keeps on giving
Just did a cross country IN to DC avg 35 mpg-200 lb luggage and 450 lb passengers. Even the newest cars don't get that good of mileage. Rides nice with GOOD tires. 5 speed manual make it fun. All interior and exterior mechanics still work. Made some of the repairs mentioned plus new fuel injectors. I keep working of the rust above the rear wheels so maybe I can keep this GOOD little car for a few more years. Added cruise control works as good as factory at a fraction of the price. Don't forget to downshift early on the hills.
Best car ever
Overall, the best car I have ever owned, hands down. I am the original owner, and have close to 250K on it. I'm not religious about oil changes every 3000, but I get to them eventually. There's plenty of power in the manual trans 1.9 engine, I can pull steep grades with a full load of passengers & luggage running in 4th gear. I'm on my 5th set of tires, 4th windshield (darn rocks), 3rd water pump (they go after about 120K, easy fix tho), 2nd radiator (replaced at 210K), 5th timing belt. Those are all pretty minor, even expected things. The engine, manual trans, A/C, suspension, body, interior, all have been rock solid.
Great little car
I bought this used with 40k in 1997 and it now has 230k. A very reliable car. There is no new car that gets 39MPG hwy and is as functional at such a low cost to own. I appreciate that most features are manual (5spd, windows, heater/ac controls) yet still has many conveniences that were very well thought out (see below). I'm glad it DOESN'T have annoying modern features like automatic dome lights (did I leave that on???) and automated door locks (did my car just lock me out???) I always fixed problems and changed oil at 3000mi and the engine still runs strong. Needs shocks which are expensive and is getting rusty in places from northern winters so this might be the end of the road.
Sponsored cars related to the Escort
Related Used 1994 Ford Escort info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner