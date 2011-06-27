Used 1994 Ford Escort Consumer Reviews

Most reliable car I've ever owned petz , 01/18/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful By the time I had to give her up,she had almost 300,000 miles on her. Like a member of the family. Never failed to start, got me everywhere I wanted to go in all kinds of weather, like a mountain goat. My son finally wore out the clutch and the wife didn't understand why I'd want to pay out more than the car was worth to fix it. I still miss that car. Report Abuse

Fun car eric , 04/19/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Love this little car. Wish I still had it. Hit a deer. Still driveable but looked like crap. Bought the car in 1999 with 54,000 miles and drove it till 170,000 mile when I got rid of it. Best car I ever had. Fast little thing also. Only Grand Am or Grand Prix I could find that could keep up was the one with the supercharged motor. All the others fell behind. The only problem I had was brakes, ball joints, cluch, rear bearings. All replaced once. Lost third gear in trans, never did get it fixed. I just went from second to fourth. I would tell anyone to get the GT. Do not get the auto, go form the manual Report Abuse

The car that keeps on giving sfensler , 09/22/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Just did a cross country IN to DC avg 35 mpg-200 lb luggage and 450 lb passengers. Even the newest cars don't get that good of mileage. Rides nice with GOOD tires. 5 speed manual make it fun. All interior and exterior mechanics still work. Made some of the repairs mentioned plus new fuel injectors. I keep working of the rust above the rear wheels so maybe I can keep this GOOD little car for a few more years. Added cruise control works as good as factory at a fraction of the price. Don't forget to downshift early on the hills. Report Abuse

Best car ever Jason , 10/09/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Overall, the best car I have ever owned, hands down. I am the original owner, and have close to 250K on it. I'm not religious about oil changes every 3000, but I get to them eventually. There's plenty of power in the manual trans 1.9 engine, I can pull steep grades with a full load of passengers & luggage running in 4th gear. I'm on my 5th set of tires, 4th windshield (darn rocks), 3rd water pump (they go after about 120K, easy fix tho), 2nd radiator (replaced at 210K), 5th timing belt. Those are all pretty minor, even expected things. The engine, manual trans, A/C, suspension, body, interior, all have been rock solid. Report Abuse