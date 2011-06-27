  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Escort LX-E Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Measurements
Height52.7 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length170.9 in.
Width66.7 in.
Curb weight2434 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Clearcoat Metallic
