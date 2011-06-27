2020 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
Very Impressive
My family and I just upgraded from a 2014 Escape with the 2.0 turbo to the 2020 3cyl turbo and we are extremely happy! That absolutely packed this thing with functional technology and style! At first we were apprehensive about the smaller engine but the performance difference is barely noticeable from our last Escape. I’m sure the new 2.0 is much better but we are extremely happy with the 3cyl and the gas mileage. It is very comfortable and roomier then the previous model. We live in Colorado and have taken it up over the passes as well without a single issue and plenty of power to spare. Highly recommend the new Escape!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
👍🏽👍🏽 Costco Member Pricing Invoice + $100
👍🏽👍🏽 Not experts and our car expectations are not high for two retirees that don’t drive much on a limited island in Hawaii. For us this car is perfect! The size is right, the ride is comfortable, the room in the back seat is amazing! The tech in this car is most impressive coming from a 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid that still runs fine but drives like a truck. This Escape looks and drives more like a car with really great all new styling. Was planning to buy a 2019 on year-end clearance but Escapes at 3 Ford dealers here did not have any of the tech safety features found standard in 2020’s co-pilot 360° a must have. Using our newly discovered Costco Member best pricing and adamantly declining the ResistAll chemicals and unneeded Theft Protection our new Escape 2020 is worth every penny more than any 2019 Year-End Deal! We are planning to buy another on trade-in for our son’s 2012 Ford Focus (he used the 7 yr extended drive train warranty stalled on a CA freeway on-ramp potentially deadly). It was meant for college dorm days and he’s still a poor college student it’ll be a graduation gift on his PhD. Escape is a much bigger & better also safer car for CA freeways might get him the bigger 2.0L engine for CA driving. Our 2006 Escape Hybrid only gets 22 mpg this 2020 supposed to get 30 so we shall see? Reason I didn’t want to deal w/another Escape Hybrid is it’s not worth paying thousands more for driving so little for minimal gas savings. Also main reason is here most auto shops will not service Ford Hybrids so we could only take it to the dealer which is not convenient and more expensive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
All In for Ford Escape Titanium
We had an Escape previously and really liked it. Never had any trouble except replacing the battery (normal maintenance). Easy car to get around for two mature folks. I didn't like the torque steer (front wheel drive) but my wife really liked it (her car). The new Titanium literally drives itself if you want it to. It's got radar sensors all around the car to keep you aligned and not tailgating the car in front of you.It has all wheel drive so not torque steer. It's a smaller SUV that's perfect for a couple of people. It has alot of buttons, knobs and data everywhere Even has a heads up display like a jet fighter. It also has the 2.0 Liter Turbo that gets with it..
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Is it just me?
Just purchased a new 2020 SEL escape. Is it just me, or does it feel like I am sitting on an uncomfortable spring when driving? I had a 2013 escape which served me well. Unfortunately I was in an accident so I needed a new vehicle. I thought a new escape would be a no brainer. I like the car, I think it looks great (magnetic with sandstone-which is almost 2 tone with black accents interior). I am still learning what controls what and how the touch screen works. Miss my garage door access buttons too. Right now I like the "ActiveX" interior, and if it wears better than leather, great. Someone please tell me I'm not crazy feeling the spring like sensation on my butt!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
SUPER CAR
I purchased a 2020 Ford Escape Titanium in November 2019. i also drove a similar 2019 model. No comparison, the 2020 is far superior. Everything Ford has done in the redesign is positive. The 2020 costs a little more, but well worth the additional costs. Technology abounds in this SUV. Smooth ride and plenty of power with the 250 HP engine. Rear set legroom is amazing with the ability to move the rear seats. If you are looking at a 2019 at a lower price, be sure to drive a 2020 before you decide. My bet is that you will buy the 2020. All the latest technology and Ford intuition is in the 2020. drive the latest thing on the street from Ford. You will not be sorry. Truly a great SUV.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
