Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Limited Edition 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,986
|$14,893
|$17,010
|Clean
|$11,136
|$13,814
|$15,740
|Average
|$9,435
|$11,656
|$13,201
|Rough
|$7,735
|$9,499
|$10,661
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,283
|$13,013
|$14,998
|Clean
|$9,553
|$12,070
|$13,879
|Average
|$8,094
|$10,185
|$11,640
|Rough
|$6,635
|$8,300
|$9,401
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Convertible G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,867
|$12,661
|$14,690
|Clean
|$9,167
|$11,744
|$13,593
|Average
|$7,767
|$9,910
|$11,400
|Rough
|$6,367
|$8,075
|$9,207