Used 2015 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
Great choice!
First off, I have the 2.0 engine but it didn't list that as a choice when starting the review. I bought this car when it was a year old with about 22K miles and paid $10,000 less than the sticker price. So far it is everything I could have hoped for. Plenty of very comfortable room inside for me and my dogs, terrific ride and I'm averaging a between 24-25 MPG combined. Yes, like everyone else I had some issues with the SYNC system but once I figured out what it required from me it's been trouble-free. You can't force it to work a certain way just because you want it to. I'm looking forward to driving it in the snow and expect I won't be disappointed. UPDATE!! It's great in the snow,even without snow tires. One tip, if you're driving in the snow turn the traction control off. The AWD works better with it off. I have over 65000 miles on the car and I'm as happy with it now as I was when I bought it. Update to my update- 79000 and still absolutely trouble free. Updated to my updated update- 93000 miles, still an awesome car. Great in all weather, hardly any rattles, everything still works.
I love this car.
This car is really fun to drive! It handles great and the 2.0L motor has excellent acceleration. I live in Colorado and the crowd-race to the tunnel is effortless, from both sides. The interior creature comforts are better than I deserve and it is obvious that careful thought went into everything. I closed the deal on 2/28 which turns out to be a very good day to buy, I paid $1014 less than the Edmunds' estimate. My shopping advise would be to decide on the exact model, color, and features that you want then go to the Ford website and find dealers with that car in stock then start email conversations with their internet sales managers. You will be able to tell who is hungry.
i have the 2 liter 4. 240 horsepower.
my escape is the 2015 se 4 wheel drive 2.0 liter 240 horse version with trailer tow pack. now that i have lived with this car for almost a year and 11,000 miles later i am quite happy in my choice. the power train really sets this vehicle apart from the rest. plenty of power for towing a trailer. (and i do on occasion) handles great even with 4 adults on board. i purchased this vehicle in feb and the 4 wheel drive works great better than the competition. like i said i am very happy with it for i did some research before the purchase. one of my purchasing points was ease of entry into the vehicle and this one was the best for me to enter. i replaced my ford super duty pickup with this vehicle. combined mileage is 25.4. highway is 30.5. heavy two axle uhaul trailer loaded is 17.5.
And the winner is !
I looked @ Nissan, Hyundai, & Ford for a safe, reliable, affordable & comfortable ride. Though the Escape was not the winner by a huge margin, it was my final choice. The safety rating, ease of use, quality feel, reliability and overall good looks; interior & exterior made this a winner for me. My Escape has 35000 miles with no issues.
2015 Escape Titanium 2.0 Ecoboost AWD
I shopped Cherokee, Terrrain and Escape. Out of the 3, this was the SUV for me hands down. It meets all my needs and functions well as transportation and utility vehicle. Cargo room is plenty for my needs especially when the rear seats are folded. The instrumentation and technology is easy to use and clear to read. Learning Sync-ese was a breeze. I like having control of everything at my fingertips. The heated front leather seats were a warm welcome in the winter. The hands free lift gate using only a swipe of my foot has been a real pleasure. This SUV is deceiving with the 2.0 Ecoboost. No one expects to see an SUV move like it's on fire. This little girl books when the turbo kicks in. My combined gas mileage is around 25mpg. Not the greatest, but not the worst. I love the amount of clear view I have with all the glass. As others have said, my only tiny gripe is the lack of storage bins. I expected there to be more in an SUV like I have had in others, but it certainly wasn't a deal breaker. I've had this SUV 8 months and have no complaints. Zero problems to date. I would definitely buy another.
