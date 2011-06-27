  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,920
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.2/453.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Parking Technology Packageyes
Equipment Group 302Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation System w/Sony Branded MyFord Touchyes
Cargo Area Protectoryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Tow Class IIyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Panorama Roofyes
18" Sparkle Nickel Alloy Wheels w/Bright PVD/Chrome Finishyes
Measurements
Front track61.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.1 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3645 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Frosted Glass Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
