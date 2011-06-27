Used 2008 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
Transmission issues
Back in 2011 my 2008 Ford Escape was found to have a cracked transmission, leaking fluid, etc. This fix was covered under the extended warranty I bought when I purchased the car. Yesterday I took the car to the dealership for transmission issues and was told my transmission was shot and its a $4000 fix. Shame on Ford for doing such a subpar 'fix' job in 2011. I did try contacting Customer Service for some financial help...what a joke...in 5 minutes they decided they could not help me unless there was a recall. BTW if you call and get a 'Dylan', just hang up, he is no help.
Good and bad with the 2008 Escape….
I bought my Escape 8 years ago. Only 85,000 miles on it at this point. Here are the facts: What I have had to have fixed: since new, Liftgate rattled: numerous trips/replacement by dealership. Ford engineer stumped. Put duct tape around the too-small latch pin and it rattles no more. Automatic part of dome light quit. Replaced once, then quit again. Left it that way. Waterpump needed replaced at 75,000 miles. Control arm starting to come loose at 75,000 miles. Replaced battery and tires once. Now I have a small oil leak starting at 85,000 miles. Was told that this year of Escape is notorious for leaking oil and eventually needing a $5,000 repair to head gasket to fix. Advised me to continue to drive it the way it is, as the repair worth more than the car. Leak is very minimal, no low oil between changes. Seat coverings are horrible. Water even stains them, and you can't get the stains out. Dealer told me he has no idea how to get them out either. Interior and exterior rusting, even though 100% garaged and regularly cleaned/waxed. You be the judge.
Transmission cooler
After doing tons of research on line about the trans cooler defect, I see this has happened to 100's if not 1000's of people that owned 2008 Escapes. I was told Ford did do some repairs on these cars that where built early 2008, and that the CSP (Customer Satisfaction Program) expired in August 2010. My Escape was built in Sept. 2007, which should have covered it. Ford sent a CSP #09B10 to owners for a replacement because of the know defect to the cooler. Since I didn't not own the vehicle until November 2010, I had no idea of the problem, and since the original owner never took it in, I have to pay the price. Called Ford Customer Care, and both them, and the Ford dealer acknowledge the defect, but would not cover it. Since there is no recall, and the CSP is over, I had to pay $644.41 out of my pocket. This is ridicules I am paying for a defect that Ford knows about. They both told me to hold on to my receipt in case there is a recall I can get reimbursed I think this is the last Ford I will own.... Ford's GREAT idea of making the transmission cooler, and the A/C condenser all one piece. This adds a big price for the part. When your cooler needs changed the A/C Freon needs to be emptied, then fill again, which adds to the labor cost. Good thinking Ford! Even though this is connected to the drive train, and keeps your transmission from failing, its not a drive train part, and not cover cause its not internal. ...
Excellent vehicle
Ok let me say this many post reviews based on the experiences in repair shops. And a bad experience with minor things. Overall the escape is a terrific vehicle as with anything it requires maintenence and fluid changes frequently as well as filters. I only have one negative from driving on freeways. Its the moonroof noise. I pirchased a wind deflector hopefully it helps. Over all no problems as of yet recently inspected. Repairs not so bad. But it adds up if your not quick to take care of problems as soon as it rises. Play it smart
Ford XLT
I bought my 2008 Escape used a year ago. Yes it had the faulty transmission pump already replaced. It is definitely not the most comfortable ride on the highway. My butt usually goes numb, but in-city driving is easy. The seat is powered on the driver's side helping me gain some more height (I'm only 5'6 making seeing over the steering wheel difficult in large vehicles). The controls are easy to figure out and are large enough that my monkey fingers can get control. This version does lack the Ford Sync of the newer vehicles but still has an audio jack. In town handling is easy but at higher speeds it is a bit of a challenge but has the stability control to help you out.
