Used 2005 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

5(69%)4(22%)3(7%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.6
405 reviews
Ford Escape purchased brand new

kyleservice, 05/11/2012
50 of 50 people found this review helpful

We picked up this Ford Escape new in 2005. So far in 2012, it has about 72,000 miles on it, with absolutely zero problems so far. (Well, I did have to replace the battery this spring.) This SUV still has the same tires, same brakes, same exhaust system. I've looked at the front and rear brakes, they look like they'll go many more miles before needing replacement. We might have to replace the tires this fall, this is Wisconsin, and we do have snow around here.

I Love my Escapee!

missg3, 05/28/2014
XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
59 of 60 people found this review helpful

I have owned this vehicle for just over 14 years. I've driven in all kinds of weather and road conditions. There have been typical age related services, but the vehicle has 189,000 miles and still running strong! It is a fun vehicle to own; whips in and out of parking spaces, turns easily, has lots of room to haul things when the seats are folded down and still rugged. Not my first Ford, but definitely my most favorite!

Rusty SUV, But Good

jfohl, 10/05/2014
91 of 95 people found this review helpful

I bought this SUV last winter with 100k miles on it. Took it to my mechanic to get all the filters, fluids changed, who found rust holes in rear passenger inner wheelwell that compromised the strut and safety of vehicle. Fixed that, and took all the plastic cladding off exposing more rust than I've ever seen. Driven 20k miles and no real mechanical problems except the exhaust needs replaced. Very simple interior compared to new vehicles. AWD system is excellent. I get 20mpg. 3.0 engine may have been powerful 10 years ago, but its relatively slow compared to today's SUV standards. These are great deals if you are looking for an AWD vehicle.

keeps on ticking...

rebel16, 07/12/2014
58 of 60 people found this review helpful

176,000 miles plus..still a daily commuter, just lost the A/C compressor, that is the only major thing since I bought it in april 2005...other wise has preformed flawlessly

First Escape, not the last

bnosay, 04/25/2014
54 of 57 people found this review helpful

I've owned my 05 XLT AWD for 5 years now and only ever had problems with coil packs going bad. I think it's a great little SUV that has just enough room for my family plus the dog and any luggage we need. Seats stain somewhat easily but overall quality I give it a 9 out of 10. There are some design flaws like the rear seat headrests that cause terrible blind spots. but other than that, nothing major. Its small enough to whip into parking spaces and maneuver yet big enough that everyone is seated comfortably up front and room in the back. My favorite - gas mileage. no one believes me but I get 23-24 MPG on a regular basis. Roughly 320 Miles to a tank. can't complain 188,000+ strong

