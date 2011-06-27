Used 2005 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews
Ford Escape purchased brand new
We picked up this Ford Escape new in 2005. So far in 2012, it has about 72,000 miles on it, with absolutely zero problems so far. (Well, I did have to replace the battery this spring.) This SUV still has the same tires, same brakes, same exhaust system. I've looked at the front and rear brakes, they look like they'll go many more miles before needing replacement. We might have to replace the tires this fall, this is Wisconsin, and we do have snow around here.
I Love my Escapee!
I have owned this vehicle for just over 14 years. I've driven in all kinds of weather and road conditions. There have been typical age related services, but the vehicle has 189,000 miles and still running strong! It is a fun vehicle to own; whips in and out of parking spaces, turns easily, has lots of room to haul things when the seats are folded down and still rugged. Not my first Ford, but definitely my most favorite!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Rusty SUV, But Good
I bought this SUV last winter with 100k miles on it. Took it to my mechanic to get all the filters, fluids changed, who found rust holes in rear passenger inner wheelwell that compromised the strut and safety of vehicle. Fixed that, and took all the plastic cladding off exposing more rust than I've ever seen. Driven 20k miles and no real mechanical problems except the exhaust needs replaced. Very simple interior compared to new vehicles. AWD system is excellent. I get 20mpg. 3.0 engine may have been powerful 10 years ago, but its relatively slow compared to today's SUV standards. These are great deals if you are looking for an AWD vehicle.
keeps on ticking...
176,000 miles plus..still a daily commuter, just lost the A/C compressor, that is the only major thing since I bought it in april 2005...other wise has preformed flawlessly
First Escape, not the last
I've owned my 05 XLT AWD for 5 years now and only ever had problems with coil packs going bad. I think it's a great little SUV that has just enough room for my family plus the dog and any luggage we need. Seats stain somewhat easily but overall quality I give it a 9 out of 10. There are some design flaws like the rear seat headrests that cause terrible blind spots. but other than that, nothing major. Its small enough to whip into parking spaces and maneuver yet big enough that everyone is seated comfortably up front and room in the back. My favorite - gas mileage. no one believes me but I get 23-24 MPG on a regular basis. Roughly 320 Miles to a tank. can't complain 188,000+ strong
Sponsored cars related to the Escape
Related Used 2005 Ford Escape info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge