Used 2005 Ford Escape Consumer Reviews

Ford Escape purchased brand new kyleservice , 05/11/2012 50 of 50 people found this review helpful We picked up this Ford Escape new in 2005. So far in 2012, it has about 72,000 miles on it, with absolutely zero problems so far. (Well, I did have to replace the battery this spring.) This SUV still has the same tires, same brakes, same exhaust system. I've looked at the front and rear brakes, they look like they'll go many more miles before needing replacement. We might have to replace the tires this fall, this is Wisconsin, and we do have snow around here. Report Abuse

I Love my Escapee! missg3 , 05/28/2014 XLT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 59 of 60 people found this review helpful I have owned this vehicle for just over 14 years. I've driven in all kinds of weather and road conditions. There have been typical age related services, but the vehicle has 189,000 miles and still running strong! It is a fun vehicle to own; whips in and out of parking spaces, turns easily, has lots of room to haul things when the seats are folded down and still rugged. Not my first Ford, but definitely my most favorite! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Rusty SUV, But Good jfohl , 10/05/2014 91 of 95 people found this review helpful I bought this SUV last winter with 100k miles on it. Took it to my mechanic to get all the filters, fluids changed, who found rust holes in rear passenger inner wheelwell that compromised the strut and safety of vehicle. Fixed that, and took all the plastic cladding off exposing more rust than I've ever seen. Driven 20k miles and no real mechanical problems except the exhaust needs replaced. Very simple interior compared to new vehicles. AWD system is excellent. I get 20mpg. 3.0 engine may have been powerful 10 years ago, but its relatively slow compared to today's SUV standards. These are great deals if you are looking for an AWD vehicle. Report Abuse

keeps on ticking... rebel16 , 07/12/2014 58 of 60 people found this review helpful 176,000 miles plus..still a daily commuter, just lost the A/C compressor, that is the only major thing since I bought it in april 2005...other wise has preformed flawlessly Report Abuse