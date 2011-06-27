  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Escape XLS Value Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Escape
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,670
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/375 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity64.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3065 lbs.
Gross weight4127 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.5 degrees
Maximum payload978 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length173 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow Clearcoat
  • Satin Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
