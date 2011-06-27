2019 Ford Edge Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Edge SUV
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,259*
Total Cash Price
$46,953
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,259*
Total Cash Price
$46,953
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,925*
Total Cash Price
$40,668
ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,984*
Total Cash Price
$38,450
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,023*
Total Cash Price
$36,971
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,122*
Total Cash Price
$52,129
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,064*
Total Cash Price
$54,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,001
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$5,367
|Maintenance
|$428
|$1,068
|$762
|$3,023
|$1,259
|$6,539
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$168
|$403
|$591
|$1,161
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,939
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,173
|Financing
|$2,525
|$2,031
|$1,504
|$940
|$340
|$7,339
|Depreciation
|$14,676
|$3,100
|$2,934
|$3,444
|$3,260
|$27,414
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$2,600
|$12,266
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,879
|$9,674
|$8,948
|$11,502
|$9,256
|$62,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$898
|$928
|$961
|$994
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$371
|$925
|$660
|$2,618
|$1,090
|$5,664
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$145
|$349
|$512
|$1,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,680
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,882
|Financing
|$2,187
|$1,759
|$1,302
|$814
|$295
|$6,357
|Depreciation
|$12,712
|$2,685
|$2,541
|$2,983
|$2,824
|$23,745
|Fuel
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$2,252
|$10,624
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,817
|$8,379
|$7,751
|$9,963
|$8,017
|$53,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Edge SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$820
|$849
|$878
|$909
|$940
|$4,395
|Maintenance
|$350
|$875
|$624
|$2,475
|$1,031
|$5,355
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$330
|$484
|$951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,779
|Financing
|$2,068
|$1,663
|$1,231
|$770
|$279
|$6,010
|Depreciation
|$12,018
|$2,539
|$2,402
|$2,820
|$2,670
|$22,449
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,736
|$7,922
|$7,328
|$9,419
|$7,580
|$50,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Edge SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$904
|$4,226
|Maintenance
|$337
|$841
|$600
|$2,380
|$991
|$5,149
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$317
|$465
|$914
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,711
|Financing
|$1,988
|$1,599
|$1,184
|$740
|$268
|$5,779
|Depreciation
|$11,556
|$2,441
|$2,310
|$2,712
|$2,567
|$21,586
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,015
|$7,617
|$7,046
|$9,057
|$7,288
|$49,023
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Edge SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,111
|$1,151
|$1,190
|$1,232
|$1,275
|$5,959
|Maintenance
|$475
|$1,186
|$846
|$3,356
|$1,397
|$7,260
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$447
|$656
|$1,289
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,153
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,413
|Financing
|$2,803
|$2,255
|$1,669
|$1,043
|$378
|$8,148
|Depreciation
|$16,294
|$3,442
|$3,257
|$3,824
|$3,619
|$30,436
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,401
|$10,740
|$9,935
|$12,770
|$10,276
|$69,122
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Edge SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,200
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$1,329
|$6,212
|Maintenance
|$495
|$1,236
|$882
|$3,499
|$1,457
|$7,569
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$194
|$466
|$684
|$1,344
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,245
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,515
|Financing
|$2,922
|$2,351
|$1,740
|$1,088
|$394
|$8,495
|Depreciation
|$16,987
|$3,588
|$3,396
|$3,987
|$3,773
|$31,731
|Fuel
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$3,009
|$14,197
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,482
|$11,197
|$10,358
|$13,314
|$10,713
|$72,064
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Edge in Virginia is:not available
