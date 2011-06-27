Used 2002 Ford Econoline Wagon Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
FORD 100% BETTER THAN CHEVY

JOE MASTENCIA, 12/09/2002
I DROVE BOTH VANS AND HANDS DOWN THE FORD KILLED THE CHEVY. I ORIGINALY WANTED A CHEVY BUT I WAS SWAYED BY FRIENDS THAT OWNED FORD VANS AND THEIR FEEDBACK MADE ME MAKE THE SWITCH. FORD CARS ARE IFFY BUT THEY SURE KNOW HOW TO MAKE A TRUCK.

Killer Traveler Van

suburbank2500, 07/25/2003
This van is my daily commuter; It's got the Traveller package, and the kid quiet option (2 screens with a VCP). I've always been 'get the bigger motor' but the 289 (4.6L) v8 is just fine. I get about 20-21 on highway, 15-17 mixed. the ONLY thing is it's a rear wheel driver, so I'll have to retrain myself for winter. Don't waste your money on some tinny, mini-van. They don't have nearly the room and cost about $2-$3K more

Red Ford E150

Jim, 08/23/2010
We bought this van in winter of 2004 as mainly, a people carrier as there was only a short commute back then. but this van quickly turned into a mainly all purpose car, groceries, long cross-country trips, towing, you name it. For such a giant of a car, it handles well in the (It's not a Subaru) and when we moved and the work commute turned into a hour long one to Chicago, it served very well, although the MPG it delivers convinced us to get a 2007 Toyota Prius. We have logged 111,000 miles on it but with the exception of a starting problem (can't start if the engine is too warm sometimes)we hope to get years more out of it, and has been very reliable. Save your money, I suggest! Get a Ford

Loving the Travler Package

tripping_in_virginia, 08/17/2003
We have had mini-vans and sedans. Looked at SUV's for the extra space but found the full-size Traveler package fo the Ford van beats everything hands down on space and the basic comforts now offered in travler packages like video, game plug in ports, reclining buckets for all four passangers up front, leather seats and lots and lots of cargo room. Plus the baby can haul any camper or boat you may wish to pull down the highway. We are very budget minded so one way to offset the fuel economy issue is that we use this for our only vehicle. It has handled very nicely around town and obviously excels on the open road.

ford van

wriddle, 03/07/2004
nice van, mediocre fuel economy, very comfortable, minor build quality issues which have been corrected under warranty. would definitely buy another one when this one wears out. 5.4 engine is the way to go.

