Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon Van Consumer Reviews

Big Red Ford_Guy1996 , 06/11/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful My van is a very good van and especially good because of its size (which in fact, was the overall reason we were looking for a van) It's fuel economy, well, we weren't expecting a prius, so it could have been worse. The exterior is very acceptable for a 01 and the interior is very well thought out, with lots of cup holders and other thoughtful touches, although perhaps too well thought out; I find gum and candy wrappers all over the place from our kids. I commute many miles daily to chi, so I am looking for a new car but Big Red has served me very well. Although I have had only one problem with the engine sometimes it does not operate when its hot, but Keep making econolines, Ford! Thank you

Ford Club Wagon G. N. , 11/20/2007 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Excellent all around vehicle. Very capable for trailering a 3500 boat & trailer. Flexible interior with removable rear bench seat for cargo hauling.

Best Car Ever!! qaguy1982 , 05/26/2011 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased the 2001 Econoline with the Traveler package and the 5.4L engine when I was a Boy Scout leader with two kids in college. I had blown the shocks on my previous minivan 3 times hauling boys and heavy scout gear. We wanted something equipped similar to a mini van but not a full conversion van. Found the van on a lot with the Traveler package. As others have mentioned it was much cheaper than the larger SUVs and holds more cargo. Nothing but brake pads and tires to replace for the first 10 years. Mileage could be better but try and move the same amount of gear and people with sedans and you will buy a lot more gas since you will need more cars.

Best one yet. Dennis Carter , 06/25/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned 4 club wagons since 1978. My 2001 E150 Traveler is the best one yet. I feel the $ value of the E150 Traveler is fantastic. I don't know why Ford doesn't promote this product more.