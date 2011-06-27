  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Econoline Wagon
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle48 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room42.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.4 in.
Front leg room40 in.
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room66.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room70.5 in.
Measurements
Length211.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Curb weight5906 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.
Height83.4 in.
Wheel base138 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Dp Emerald Green CC Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
