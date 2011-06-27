Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
E350 HD V-10
Wood Dude, 08/08/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
The E350 V-10 is very well built, takes on big task, trailers my 3800 lb 12' work trailer with no problem at almost 425 ft lbs of torque and over 350 hp it's the next best power plant next to power stroke 6.0 liter. It came with the tow package and 4 speed eod tranny. The soft bin storage system is built fairly well for costs. Sliding door operates very well and the vented side glass windows are nice but I never need to open them. Fuel economy is at 9.75 mpg with 3000lb trailer without 10.50. Empty mileage at 11.25 mpg. Front ball joints replaced at 50k, rear brakes replaced at 45k, uses oil but no smoke? Highly Probable will sell in 2008!
Report Abuse
E 150
Sam, 02/27/2005
0 of 2 people found this review helpful
This is my 3rd new E150. Ii think Ford is far supeior than all the others!
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge