  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-350
  4. Used 1996 Ford E-350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford E-350 Super Econoline Features & Specs

More about the 1996 E-350
Overview
See E-350 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle47.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Measurements
Length231.8 in.
Curb weight5211 lbs.
Height84.1 in.
Maximum payload4020.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
See E-350 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford E-350 Super Econoline info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles