Used 1996 Ford E-350 XLT Super Club Wagon Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|35.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|328 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 3800 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|84.1 in.
|Wheel base
|138.0 in.
|Length
|231.8 in.
|Width
|79.3 in.
|Curb weight
|5211 lbs.
Related Used 1996 Ford E-350 XLT Super Club Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles