Used 1994 Ford E-250 Van Consumer Reviews

2.0
2 reviews
pwistmo, 04/22/2003
This vehicle is comfortable to drive. That's about it. It has had multiple transmission problems as well as some engine problems. As you might expect, it has a lot of sway when turning.

STANS HOME REPAIR

S. Painter, 07/07/2002
THE BIGGEST COMPLAINT I HAVE IS THE HEATEING AND AIR CONDITING IS NOT GOOD AT ALL ALSO THE SIX CYLENDER ENGINE IS SERIOUSLY UNDER POWERED THIS VAN GOES NO WHARE IN A HURRY THE STEARING AND HANDELING IS GOOD IF THIS VEHICHEL HAD A GOOD HEATER AND AIR AND A GOOD V8 IWOULD RATE IT AT AN EIGHT OVER ALL I GIVE IT ABOUT A FOUR AS IS .

