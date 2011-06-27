Used 1994 Ford E-250 Van Consumer Reviews

This vehicle is comfortable to drive. That's about it. It has had multiple transmission problems as well as some engine problems. As you might expect, it has a lot of sway when turning.

S. Painter , 07/07/2002

THE BIGGEST COMPLAINT I HAVE IS THE HEATEING AND AIR CONDITING IS NOT GOOD AT ALL ALSO THE SIX CYLENDER ENGINE IS SERIOUSLY UNDER POWERED THIS VAN GOES NO WHARE IN A HURRY THE STEARING AND HANDELING IS GOOD IF THIS VEHICHEL HAD A GOOD HEATER AND AIR AND A GOOD V8 IWOULD RATE IT AT AN EIGHT OVER ALL I GIVE IT ABOUT A FOUR AS IS .