Used 1993 Ford E-150 Van Consumer Reviews

I love my 1993 E-150 conversion van, 04/04/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have driven my vehicle both on the road and in town. I find that it is easy to maneuver into tight places. I have had 2 accidents in it and have sustained no injuries myself. I have traveled over 1500 miles across country and slept in the vehicle, the back seat makes into a bed, and found it very comfortable. I bought this vehicle from the original owner at 165,555 miles. I now have 221,200 miles on it and it is just beginning to use a little oil. I love my Econoline.

Best vehicle I've ever owned wordlesswriter , 06/29/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love mine. It's comfortable and roomy. I've used it to haul around four kids, sometimes more and even a tuba. Repairs have been few and far between. Mostly just routine break changes and some a/c repairs. We fairly tough on our vehicles and the van has held up to everything. It's just now starting to show it's age. But with a little TLC, I think it has a few more good years in it.