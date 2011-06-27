Used 1993 Ford E-150 Van Consumer Reviews
I love my 1993 E-150 conversion van
I have driven my vehicle both on the road and in town. I find that it is easy to maneuver into tight places. I have had 2 accidents in it and have sustained no injuries myself. I have traveled over 1500 miles across country and slept in the vehicle, the back seat makes into a bed, and found it very comfortable. I bought this vehicle from the original owner at 165,555 miles. I now have 221,200 miles on it and it is just beginning to use a little oil. I love my Econoline.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
I love mine. It's comfortable and roomy. I've used it to haul around four kids, sometimes more and even a tuba. Repairs have been few and far between. Mostly just routine break changes and some a/c repairs. We fairly tough on our vehicles and the van has held up to everything. It's just now starting to show it's age. But with a little TLC, I think it has a few more good years in it.
conversion van by Centuraus
Very smooth on highway, quiet, no wind noise. 35 gallon fuel tank gives you along time between stations. Driven up north also and withstood the salted roads. It is a tank so need a big engine to pull trailer. I have a 351 in mine and it's good.
