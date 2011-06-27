Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Part Tank Part Car Best Car Out there period.

atro, 10/29/2012
6 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have owned a variety of vehicles and worked in a full auto repair shop for years. The Crown Victoria Ia an amazing vehicle. I get 22 MPG average. Lots of Power in the engine and for all and any electronics i want. Drive is smooth and it is very fun to work on with sooo much room. Even got hit by a rice burner couple dents missing side view mirror but the other cars front end was destroyed and bounced off my back tire!!! This car is a Tank on wheels!!!

old reliable

sapelo jim, 02/22/2010
5 of 26 people found this review helpful

I have a love hate relationship with this car. I love that it has 122k on it an other than a few minor problems there hasn't been anything major happen with this car. I bought it because the reliability of these old school tools is reknowned in fleets and with loyal customers. The down side is that if the road is anything less than billiard table smooth the car rattles, squeaks, shakes, and shimmies its way over every bump and pothole on these budget deprived streets of Savannah. No sense of straight ahead on the road. Crosswinds blow the old girl all over the road. And yet, I average 20 miles to the gallon on my commute and can get up into the high 20's on road trips.

New car opinion

Thomas Darwen, 03/11/2002
4 of 21 people found this review helpful

This is the 4th time I have bought this type of vehicle, I like the ride that is unsurpassed by ANY vehicle, in my opinion, and I have checked several cars that are priced a lot higher than the C.V. I witched to a chrysler product last year thinking I would like a smaller car but was dissapointed, so I returned to the Crown Vic, and am VERY satisfied with itcomfort

2002 Runner

45 legend, 03/03/2010
5 of 31 people found this review helpful

This is a excellent car !! Just recently purchased my Crown Vic and it runs like a Champ !!! Motor is Powerful but Quiet !! The Interior is Excellent. SMooth Ride !! My Dream Car !! I lucked up and found my Vic 1 owner in excellent condition, Look Hard if you find one BUY IT !! ITZ Worth It !!

A Modern "Bluesmobile".

Michael Poulos, 05/23/2009
4 of 25 people found this review helpful

The P71 Crown Vic is a really cool car. If you like big and roomy, you'll love the former cop car Crown Vic. If you like good performance, you'll enjoy it too. Great acceleration with the 4.6L GT V8. Nice anti-lock brakes without a severe bucking bronco effect. Nice tight steering makes it quite maneuverable for a big car in city traffic but use two hands on the freeway at full speed. While not a race car, it does offer plenty of get up and go. It's no wonder cabbies like these birds! The main drawback is fuel consumption. I get about 15mpg (combined), so what you get is a car that is like the Concorde (the aircraft): Big, fast, and burns gas like one!

