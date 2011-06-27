Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews
police interceptor crown victoria
I would say the interceptor crown victoria is the best vehicle I have ever purchased. Very reliable and fun to drive. The crown victoria is the perfect "get out of town car". Long distance driving is very comfortable in the crown victoria. Lots of power and easy to pass those slow sunday drivers in front of you. I would recommend the crown victoria to a friend or family member.
2000 Ford Crown Victoria LX
This is a great car for the money. The V8 engine performs very well, moving this big car to 60 in a pretty decent amount of time, and it gets decent fuel mileage. The ride is very smooth and soaks up bumps with ease. Handling is good for a car this size. The interior is very spacious, though the back seat is not as big as you'd imagine. Controls are a bit dated (it comes with a cassette player) and quality can be an issue. Overall, you get a lot for your money in a car that can outperform most more expensive vehicles.
A solid alternative to SUVs and minivans
This is a solid, reliable, well-performing car. Get the Handling Package if you have the choice. I think you could fit a minivan in the enormous trunk of this car. It can literally swallow 10-days worth of clothes and gear for 4 people + 2 kids without having a single item in the cabin. The back seat sleeps one and the trunk could sleep 2.
Poor Man's Cadillac.
I bought a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor In April of 2008 that had about 57,000 miles on it. It was in great condition and was only $4000. It's great for family trips and real fun to drive. It has plenty of passing power and is fast off the line. The engine is very quiet and the transmission shifts quiet softly. Mine is Performance White and looks like an unmarked police car. Cars tend to move aside for me on the highways and people aways drive carefully when I'm around.
One Sweet Vickie
Purchased this car off lease from a national grocery broker. car was well maintained, and continues to enjoy regular maintenance. Large car, solid body, and excellent suspension make this sedan a true interstate cruiser. when operated on cruise control with the A/C on, I experience a solid 27 MPG at 75 MPH. Performance to spare, I never lack in acceleration when merging onto the busiest of thoroughfares. Cant recall owning a car I enjoyed more than My 2K Vickie!
