  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Crown Victoria
5(68%)4(26%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
35 reviews
Write a review
See all Crown Victorias for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,280 - $2,949
Used Crown Victoria for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

POWERFUL,SPORT CAR HANDLING

David S., 08/03/2015
4dr Sedan
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Iam the proud owner of a 1999 crown Victoria, base model. it has 147,000 miles on it and still running strong! ive only had to do basic matin. ive done some mods like dual exsaust,MSD coils, and a K&N air filter. this car is fast, great handling for a fullsize 4 door car. gets awesome MPG on highway for a fullsize car. its also one of best build considering its a BODY ON FRAME car. no uni-body crap here! I would recommend this car to anybody looking for a safe,reiliable,good fuel economy car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Problematic Ford

James, 04/06/2006
5 of 26 people found this review helpful

This is my first and last Ford vehicle. I like the car but it has cost me $9000 in repairs over the last 14 months. The plastic intake manifold cracked 1 month out of extended warranty and Ford corporation would not help whatsoever. I thought I had done my research on this car but perhaps mine is a lemon. I have had numerous electrical problems, replaced many coils. Brake jobs are quite frequent. The fenders have rusted through. There has been a high speed vibration that even Ford cannot figure out. I am absolutely disgusted with the repairs and the cost of repairs on this. You have just pushed another die hard American car lover to swing over to Japanese. Ford...your time is running out!

Report Abuse

No longer available to the public

skaizun, 10/18/2008
4 of 26 people found this review helpful

The "cop car", as my friends call it, has had only one minor repair (idle air control valve $200) in the nine years I've owned it (original owner; 84k miles as of 10/2008), excluding basic maintenance, tires, batteries, and fluids. Not the best car I've owned (that honor goes to my 77 Pont Bonneville, bought used), but I'd buy it, again, if I could (Ford no longer makes it available to the public, although its upscale, sister car, the Mercury Grand Marquis is similar).

Report Abuse

Paid $10,000 for 99CVLX w/25K miles

Georgia Troutman, 10/07/2003
3 of 21 people found this review helpful

Bulletproof engine that pulls hard under throttle, even at 70MPH! Smooth comfortable ride. 25MPG at 70MPH+ on the highway, with the air on...try that with anything else that is a V-8!! God Bless Big US built V-8 engines powering rear wheel drives!! You will not find a better deal, in terms of bang for the buck, power, ride and MPG than a used Crown Vic. This car had 25,000 miles on in in 6/02, stickered for $26,000, looked damn near brand new, and we paid $10,300 out the door.

Report Abuse

Rocket Ride

highway58, 10/15/2004
3 of 21 people found this review helpful

Smooth power especially midrange makes passing a breeze. Confident handling at any legal speed makes this car my car of choice for long trips as well as around town. The interior is as big as a small office for those travelling salesman types.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Crown Victorias for sale

Related Used 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles