Used 1996 Ford Contour Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't buy this junk. Brian , 05/01/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car has been a nothing but trouble. Every problem requires a trip to the mechanic because the car is designed so you can't fix anything without special tools and disassembly of the entire engine. The water pump is a constant problem having to be replaced twice as well as the timing belt. Engine is continually running hot because of poorly designed coolant system. Doors creak terribly when opened. The car has terrible fuel mileage compared to its small engine and pathetic amount of power. The only plus to this car is the availability of used parts. You can find several of these cars at almost any junk yard. That is where mine is headed shortly. Report Abuse

First, last & only Ford I will ever buy CouldaBeenBetter , 07/05/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 1996 V6 LX. Bought mine with the Ford 100,000 mile warranty and I am sure glad that I did. I estimate that I had about 12 to $15,000 worth of repairs under that warranty. Hood, roof & trunk painted twice. 4 Catalytic Converters. A/C, Power Seats & Right Power Window all failed. Just about every sensor in engine has been replaced at least once. Constant thump from rear suspension that was never fixed. Persistent stalling problem. Finally at 110,000, I dumped $2500 into it to try to fix the stalling problem to no avail. Traded it in for $1500 and bought a Camry. Report Abuse

Problems Samantha'sPain , 07/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been nothing but trouble. I have had many sets of brakes, new calipers and new caliper kits, new rotors. Several recalls for the blower and the blower switch. I had all new fuel lines and fuel sensors, o2 sensors replaced on 2 occasions. The cup holder holds 1 can drink and has been broken for a long time and it cost $80.00 for a new one. I have had to replace the moonroof motor. The switch for the windows is broken and it is $50.00 just for the part. If this car had been driven hard before I got it I could understand. But, I bought this car new. It had 7 miles on it when I drove it from the lot. I will NEVER buy another Ford product. Report Abuse

STAY AWAY ShiltZone , 02/15/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had a lot of problems with the car after 60,000 miles. Around 70,000 to 80,000 most people who own this model will need to get a new transmission. The check engine light now around 90,000 is constantly on. I am about to get rid of it and I don't even want to sell it to anyone, I am trading it in for a Honda Civic. Report Abuse