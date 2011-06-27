Used 1998 Ford Contour SVT Sedan Consumer Reviews

1998 Contour SVT Tony n Astoria , 06/30/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 10 year old C-SVT two weeks ago and every time I pull out of first gear that gitty grin on my face appears. Talk about cheap thrills! For around 3,000 bucks and the performance you get, it has to be one of the most overlooked cars around, albeit you can find one. Imagine if a Mustang GT and a Miata had a kid, the result would be a Contour SVT. It begs to be redlined, and you'll be there before you know it. The growl out of the Duratec engine is the sweetest sound I ever heard in a V6 and the best handling FWD I've ever drove. I know it's not perfect, but what car is? I know I'll spend money for a water pump, 02 sensor, fuel pump, etc. but it's well worth the price of admission. Report Abuse

Everything I Wanted and More Mr.Jinks , 10/19/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful You can't beat the burble this engine produces! Between the intake and the exhaust, this has to be the sweetest sounding stock engine around. With the addition of a SuperChip and a K&N filter, it's almost perfect. It's not the quickest off the line due to it's front drive configuration, but this car isn't about drag racing - it's about driving. It handles like it's on rails and stops on a nickel (not quite a dime!). I couldn't be happier. Especially considering I got it 4 years old with 14k miles on it!

If you can find one get one SVTbeliever , 04/14/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I found this car looking for a used vehicle in the 2-3k range. This car was listed for $2999 on a used Honda lot. The manager thought it was a regular Contour model and I snatched it up after the test drive. It had over 160k miles on it when I bought it, but ran like a new car. I wasn't sure when looking at it from the outside, but when I say in the driver's seat I felt at home. I have never had as much fun driving any other car. This isn't the fastest car, or prettiest car. This is a car that will give you extreme value and enjoyment no matter what type of driving you do. Not built as a speed machine, but can accelerate easily through winding roads. Great tires are a MUST!

Fun simple car Contour SVT Lover , 07/15/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the car with 84,000 miles and love it. Fun, quick & fast. Can't beat this car for the value and what it offers in the area of performance. Very simple interior and controls, leather is nice, fold down seat a plus. I bought this car to have a simple and fun sports sedan. I would recommend the Contour SVT to any one who wants a fun car to drive without the troubles of long import repair issues. All part are in stock and get to the mechanic that day. The lug pattern is obscure and hard to find wheels for it.