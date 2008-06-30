Used 1998 Ford Contour SVT for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Contour SVT
Read recent reviews for the Ford Contour SVT
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.542 Reviews
Tony n Astoria,06/30/2008
I bought my 10 year old C-SVT two weeks ago and every time I pull out of first gear that gitty grin on my face appears. Talk about cheap thrills! For around 3,000 bucks and the performance you get, it has to be one of the most overlooked cars around, albeit you can find one. Imagine if a Mustang GT and a Miata had a kid, the result would be a Contour SVT. It begs to be redlined, and you'll be there before you know it. The growl out of the Duratec engine is the sweetest sound I ever heard in a V6 and the best handling FWD I've ever drove. I know it's not perfect, but what car is? I know I'll spend money for a water pump, 02 sensor, fuel pump, etc. but it's well worth the price of admission.
