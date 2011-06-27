Used 1993 Ford Bronco Consumer Reviews
Great work horse.
My truck has 204,000 miles on the original 302 motor. It has towed a 17' boat, taken my wife and myself on trips, and gotten me to work even through a big snowstorm. It still runs great, and looks pretty good too. It is extremely comfortable, even on long rides, and runs quite smoothly.
Top of the heap!
This Bronco outperforms the Jimmy I had by a long shot. I live in the woods in MS 4.75 miles from black top. A lot of mud, creeks and hills. Haven't had to do much of anything to it. Love the ride, clearence and power. This 5.8 is much better than the GM 5.7. My daughters Jeep cant keep up on road or in the mud. And a Dodge cant make it out here.
Road Warrior
This is powerful, reliable, everyday driver, 351 V-8. Plenty of room and comfort, go anywhere. Commands respect on the highway or off road.
Fun fun fun
I bought a 93 Bronco that has been garage kept and looks it! The exterior has been repainted in 2008 but that is all that has been done, this truck is sharp. The interior is flawless and has 106,000 original miles on the 5.0 engine. It rides great on the 31" tires and sits very balanced. This thing looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor!
Nice truck
My Bronco has been the most reliable vehicle that I have ever owned. At 97000 miles the engine runs strong. No oil leaks, all gauges remain in factory position. I drove it 2000 miles last summer and it just purred along at 70 mph.
Sponsored cars related to the Bronco
Related Used 1993 Ford Bronco info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner