  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1992 Ford Bronco
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Bronco
Overview
See Bronco Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 3800 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Length183.6 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Vermillion
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Light Mocha
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
See Bronco Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles