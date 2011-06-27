Used 1997 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've ever had!
It's a Mini Van, but I say car. To bad Ford doesn't have the foresight, or hindsight to keep building these. I guess they last too long, and are just too reliable to be manufactured by an American Car company. Very Efficient, Very Comfortable, and extremely reliable. It's the greatest and most versatile vehicle I've ever owned. Bigger than other mini-vans. It's a car. No, it's a van. Wait it's a truck. It's just a great, great vehicle. No matter what you're planning on buying, check out at least one good condition Aerostar.
Good Vehicle
My van has been a blessing to me as I am disabled and it was given with an electric lift. The only problem is I think Ford was stingy on the gas pedal and wish I could get closer to the pedals. I would also wish that the seat belts were made for shorter persons. It's a little hard getting into the front seat from the back area where I keep my electric wheelchair especially when I broke my left ankle. The back seat is difficult to take out when we need more room. On the whole I am very happy with the van just wish the lift could have been put in the back rather than the side as parking can be a problem. I give it a high rating.
Arthur the Aerostar
This van is a perfect family truxter! A no frills, no nonsense machine that can take the beating that the kids give it on a daily basis and do it without any break downs or suprises. Sad that Ford stopped making them.
Build It and They Will Buy!
Third one I have owned. Love it. Lots of room to haul 5 hockey players and their equipment. Great ride, lots of room, no major problems. I have 146,000 miles on mine, does not use oil, gets 19 miles per gallon in town and 22 on the road. I take my 18' lund boat fish all over, no trouble in and out of water. Back seats lay flat for soft camping bed. Does not feel like a mini van more like truck. Took back seatout and hauled sofa, 2 chairs, coffee table and 2 end tables. I have hauled several 4 X 8 sheets of plywood with the hatch closed. I you see one with low mileage let me know!!
Trusty Aerosport
Ford blew it...Windstar was a joke! Should have kept Aerostar. Cheap to buy (used)/insure/repair. Very good tow vehicle. I owned a '93 prior to this '97...both 4.0 litre, extended, rear wheel drive. My '97 was 1 of last ones ever built (June of '97). Exhaust flex pipes need replacing frequently.
