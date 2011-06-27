Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews
Bullet Proof Engine!
The only reason I do not have my Aerostar today is because some guy, angry at his wife, totaled it while parked in front of my house. That V6 engine was bulletproof. Buy using only synthetic oil, the engine took a licking and kept on ticking (215000 miles at death) At start up I would hear a ticking sound, but as the engine warmed up the ticking went away and it never interfered with the performance. I loved the interior design. I had to replace the transmission and AC at 70K, but my extended warranty covered that beast. It was absolutely a blast and pleasure to drive on long trips.
Ugly but reliable!
This beast now has 185,000 miles; the only problem I've had is an engine knock that gets better as the engine warms up (been knocking for a long time), and a wicked vibration under acceleration. Leaks a little oil but you know you can drive it any where. The AWD is great; it gets better traction than my Grand Cherokee. If the body would last as long as the engine I would keep it forever.
Wish They Still Made Them!
Bought van used with 70k miles and it's now at 168k & running strong. Bought it to replace a 1995 Plymouth Voyager after it was totaled & the biggest difference noticed was all the extra room. We had 4 kids at the time & van is huge with extra big cargo area & storage even under seats. Lots of headroom. Can comfortably haul from kids to couches. Engine & transmission mechanically sound with only routine maintenance; light oil usage only problem. 3.0L V-6 not enough power & it strains when accelerating but rides smooth once going. Gas mileage good at 17 city, 25 hwy. Seats have thick cushions instead of thin like new vans we've rented. We've kept van as spare because no new van is as roomy. We wish this model was still made!
Aerostar
Bought van with 60,000 miles. Drove it for another 100,000 miles. No major problems. Great vehicle. Last year made 1997. Most for sale have over 100,000 to 200,000 mi, so it shows they last.
Pat's van
This van is a great family vehicle! This van has a great radio. This van has pretty good pick up for a van. This van is very reliable.
Sponsored cars related to the Aerostar
Related Used 1991 Ford Aerostar Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner