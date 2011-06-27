Used 2017 FIAT 500X Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500X SUV
Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,332*
Total Cash Price
$16,882
Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,113*
Total Cash Price
$22,675
Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$33,659*
Total Cash Price
$16,551
Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$47,459*
Total Cash Price
$23,337
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,449*
Total Cash Price
$22,840
Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$35,005*
Total Cash Price
$17,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500X SUV Pop 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$780
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,023
|Maintenance
|$423
|$2,197
|$656
|$1,520
|$2,443
|$7,239
|Repairs
|$341
|$520
|$561
|$603
|$651
|$2,675
|Taxes & Fees
|$926
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,093
|Financing
|$908
|$730
|$541
|$338
|$122
|$2,639
|Depreciation
|$3,879
|$1,754
|$1,544
|$1,369
|$1,228
|$9,775
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,532
|$7,360
|$5,523
|$6,117
|$6,799
|$34,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500X SUV Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,145
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$569
|$2,951
|$881
|$2,041
|$3,281
|$9,723
|Repairs
|$458
|$699
|$754
|$810
|$874
|$3,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,469
|Financing
|$1,219
|$981
|$726
|$453
|$164
|$3,544
|Depreciation
|$5,210
|$2,356
|$2,074
|$1,839
|$1,649
|$13,129
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,460
|$9,886
|$7,419
|$8,216
|$9,132
|$46,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500X SUV Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$3,944
|Maintenance
|$415
|$2,154
|$643
|$1,490
|$2,395
|$7,097
|Repairs
|$334
|$510
|$550
|$591
|$638
|$2,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$908
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,072
|Financing
|$890
|$716
|$530
|$331
|$120
|$2,587
|Depreciation
|$3,803
|$1,720
|$1,514
|$1,342
|$1,204
|$9,583
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,365
|$7,216
|$5,415
|$5,997
|$6,666
|$33,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500X SUV Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,048
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$5,561
|Maintenance
|$585
|$3,037
|$907
|$2,101
|$3,377
|$10,007
|Repairs
|$471
|$719
|$776
|$833
|$900
|$3,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,280
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,512
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,010
|$747
|$467
|$169
|$3,648
|Depreciation
|$5,362
|$2,425
|$2,135
|$1,892
|$1,698
|$13,512
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,795
|$10,175
|$7,635
|$8,456
|$9,399
|$47,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,443
|Maintenance
|$573
|$2,973
|$887
|$2,056
|$3,305
|$9,794
|Repairs
|$461
|$704
|$759
|$816
|$880
|$3,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,479
|Financing
|$1,228
|$988
|$731
|$457
|$166
|$3,570
|Depreciation
|$5,248
|$2,374
|$2,089
|$1,852
|$1,662
|$13,225
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,544
|$9,958
|$7,473
|$8,276
|$9,199
|$46,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$796
|$820
|$844
|$869
|$4,102
|Maintenance
|$432
|$2,240
|$669
|$1,550
|$2,491
|$7,381
|Repairs
|$347
|$530
|$572
|$615
|$664
|$2,728
|Taxes & Fees
|$944
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,115
|Financing
|$926
|$745
|$551
|$344
|$125
|$2,690
|Depreciation
|$3,955
|$1,789
|$1,575
|$1,396
|$1,252
|$9,966
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,700
|$7,505
|$5,632
|$6,237
|$6,933
|$35,005
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 500X
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 FIAT 500X in Virginia is:not available
