Used 2016 FIAT 500X Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
500X SUV
Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,041*
Total Cash Price
$12,465
Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,692*
Total Cash Price
$16,743
Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,909*
Total Cash Price
$17,232
Easy 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,432*
Total Cash Price
$12,221
Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,996*
Total Cash Price
$16,865
Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$31,649*
Total Cash Price
$12,710
Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$44,126*
Total Cash Price
$17,720
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,432*
Total Cash Price
$12,221
Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$34,388*
Total Cash Price
$13,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Pop 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$3,965
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$643
|$1,487
|$305
|$2,612
|$7,111
|Repairs
|$511
|$547
|$588
|$635
|$682
|$2,963
|Taxes & Fees
|$697
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$864
|Financing
|$670
|$540
|$399
|$250
|$90
|$1,948
|Depreciation
|$3,021
|$1,274
|$1,121
|$993
|$891
|$7,301
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,008
|$5,150
|$5,805
|$4,459
|$6,619
|$31,041
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Lounge 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$2,773
|$863
|$1,997
|$410
|$3,509
|$9,552
|Repairs
|$686
|$734
|$789
|$854
|$917
|$3,980
|Taxes & Fees
|$936
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,160
|Financing
|$900
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,617
|Depreciation
|$4,058
|$1,711
|$1,506
|$1,334
|$1,197
|$9,806
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,098
|$6,917
|$7,797
|$5,990
|$8,890
|$41,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Lounge 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$5,481
|Maintenance
|$2,854
|$888
|$2,056
|$422
|$3,611
|$9,831
|Repairs
|$706
|$756
|$812
|$878
|$943
|$4,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$963
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,194
|Financing
|$926
|$746
|$551
|$345
|$124
|$2,693
|Depreciation
|$4,176
|$1,761
|$1,550
|$1,373
|$1,232
|$10,093
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,452
|$7,119
|$8,024
|$6,165
|$9,149
|$42,909
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Easy 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,887
|Maintenance
|$2,024
|$630
|$1,458
|$299
|$2,561
|$6,972
|Repairs
|$501
|$536
|$576
|$623
|$669
|$2,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$847
|Financing
|$657
|$529
|$391
|$245
|$88
|$1,910
|Depreciation
|$2,962
|$1,249
|$1,099
|$974
|$874
|$7,158
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,831
|$5,049
|$5,691
|$4,372
|$6,489
|$30,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,010
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$5,364
|Maintenance
|$2,793
|$869
|$2,012
|$413
|$3,534
|$9,621
|Repairs
|$691
|$740
|$795
|$860
|$923
|$4,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,169
|Financing
|$907
|$730
|$540
|$338
|$121
|$2,636
|Depreciation
|$4,088
|$1,724
|$1,517
|$1,344
|$1,206
|$9,878
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,187
|$6,968
|$7,854
|$6,033
|$8,955
|$41,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$761
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$4,042
|Maintenance
|$2,105
|$655
|$1,516
|$311
|$2,663
|$7,251
|Repairs
|$521
|$557
|$599
|$648
|$696
|$3,021
|Taxes & Fees
|$710
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$881
|Financing
|$683
|$550
|$407
|$255
|$92
|$1,986
|Depreciation
|$3,080
|$1,299
|$1,143
|$1,013
|$909
|$7,444
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,184
|$5,251
|$5,919
|$4,547
|$6,749
|$31,649
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$5,636
|Maintenance
|$2,935
|$914
|$2,114
|$434
|$3,713
|$10,109
|Repairs
|$726
|$777
|$835
|$903
|$970
|$4,212
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,228
|Financing
|$953
|$767
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,770
|Depreciation
|$4,295
|$1,811
|$1,594
|$1,412
|$1,267
|$10,379
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,805
|$7,321
|$8,252
|$6,339
|$9,409
|$44,126
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$3,887
|Maintenance
|$2,024
|$630
|$1,458
|$299
|$2,561
|$6,972
|Repairs
|$501
|$536
|$576
|$623
|$669
|$2,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$683
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$847
|Financing
|$657
|$529
|$391
|$245
|$88
|$1,910
|Depreciation
|$2,962
|$1,249
|$1,099
|$974
|$874
|$7,158
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,831
|$5,049
|$5,691
|$4,372
|$6,489
|$30,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 500X SUV Trekking Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$4,392
|Maintenance
|$2,287
|$712
|$1,648
|$338
|$2,894
|$7,878
|Repairs
|$566
|$606
|$651
|$704
|$756
|$3,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$772
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$957
|Financing
|$742
|$598
|$442
|$277
|$99
|$2,158
|Depreciation
|$3,347
|$1,411
|$1,242
|$1,101
|$988
|$8,089
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,979
|$5,705
|$6,431
|$4,940
|$7,333
|$34,388
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 FIAT 500X in Virginia is:not available
