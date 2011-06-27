  1. Home
Used 2018 FIAT 500L Wagon Consumer Reviews

Every review is wrong!

The Boss, 07/26/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well.

