Used 2018 FIAT 500L Wagon Consumer Reviews
Every review is wrong!
The Boss, 07/26/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500L
Related Used 2018 FIAT 500L Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner