Used 2015 FIAT 500L Wagon Consumer Reviews
Disagree with the experts. This car is underrated!
This is the 11th new car I have purchased and this is one of the most enjoyable. My 2015 500L is a pleasure to drive. This vehicle has received more than a few negative professional reviews but I strongly disagree. Yes the center armrest is narrow but it is functional. I do not mind the emergency brake handle location. The car provides a great view of the road and the seating position is excellent. The ride is tuned to a good level in my opinion. I live in Chicago and this car has proven to be easy to park in tight city street spaces while providing excellent interior volume. Great cargo space for those larger purchases. Highway performance is also good, I have averaged 33 mpg. My children love this car and prefer to ride in it vs our Ford Taurus. I was in the market for a Chrysler 200 but when I could not find one equipped to my liking I took a chance on test driving the 500L and never looked back. Yes I was concerned with the professional ratings and reviews but my experience has been all positive. I have not experienced the brake fade some reviewers did. My car came with the Beats audio system and I frequently have too adjust the base level down as it is tuned too a level way too high.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fiat 500L = Fun Italian Ride
This little Italian charmer has been quite a refreshing joy to drive over the last few weeks. The performance of the multi-air turbo is phenomenal and unexpected. For its size, the 500L is nimble and handles more like a sports car than the Fiat self-described "Urban Utility Vehicle." I highly recommend the Trekking version of this vehicle. It is a better designed model than the others offered and more rugged in appearance.
Fun and Functional
Having owned a fiat 128 Sedan, Fiat 128 3P, Fiat Bravo, and Fiat Spyder 2000 and loved them all I thought I would give Fiat another try since my wife has had a trouble free 500 Sport since 2012 with no problems. I traded in my luxury ride Buick Century for a 500L and I am in love with it. It has plenty enough power to get you on the interstate and cruise at the traditional 5 mph above the speed limit, as well as, get you in and out of tight spots. I especially love the option of running the gears yourself with the optional 6 speed automatic. It has lots of room both front and back and handles like a European Car should handle. It cuts and turns quickly and holds the road beautifully. All of that while maintaining a comfortable ride. I noticed that it stands just a few inches short of my 2003 Chevy Venture van. The appearance means a lot to me also, as it is highly unique and does not have the cookie cutter design that most cars have. In general, it looks great, is functional, roomy, powerful enough and fun to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I LOVE my 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking 6-speed automati
I had a 2012 500 Sport and it was time for something bigger, I love the look of the 500X and had to take one for a test drive. I picked a Black 500X Trekking AWD, I liked the comfortable ride and was impressed with the 9 speed transmission. While talking about the numbers with my sales person, I could not take my eyes of this 2015 Rosso Perla colored 500L Trekking that was on the show room floor. After a few days I still could not get that car out of my mind, so I went back and test drove that 500L and I loved the cavernous feel on the inside, but it isn't enormous outside (love the cargo area and fold down back seats); it sips gas, has really good visibility, comfortable front seats and a smooth drive. The AISIN Heavy Duty 6 speed automatic shifts great and responds well when I need to down shift for passing or merging onto the highway. So for me I had to have the 500L Trekking, a week after I got it we took it on our family vacation. And it was very comfortable on that long 4 hour road trip to Todd PA. It got around 34 mpg (all highway driving) and on my normal day to day driving I average around 30 combined. I do love this car. I've had no problems whatsoever with it (it's still very new, only 1850 miles, so I'll keep my fingers crossed). It's weird, cute, bug-eyed looking and these are all positives to me. I have absolutely no regrets having moved into a car that performs the same functions of getting me around, but gives me so much more enjoyment than the average same-old same-old car everyone else has. Family, friends and coworkers always ask me "Why another Fiat?" aMy response is always the same, go test drive one for yourself and you will see why I love them. Not every poor review about the Fiat brand is true; you can't believe everything you read. After a year of ownership, the Fiat 500l Trekking is one of the best vehicles I have owned. Unlike other reviews I have not had any problems with the 500l. The only time it has seen the service center is for its routine maintenance. So let me say it again, not every poor review about the Fiat brand is true; you can't believe everything you read.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sleeper of a deal...
WHY is this car not more popular? I mean, I know it looks "different", but that's a good thing in the endless sea of "blah" crossovers and SUV's. Had to give up my beloved VW GTI because we're "of a certain age" and getting in/out of a vehicle is now a major factor for us. This thing is a hoot. I don't understand any of the reviews that state the car has a rough ride. We rented a Cadillac ATS a while back, and this cars ride is, unbelievably, just as good. We find the engine plenty peppy (remember, I traded in my GTI for this), the transmission is just fine, and the steering is nice and light for dodging other cars in parking lots. I've got 1000 miles on it as of this review, and no problems. The interior of this car is GI-MON-GOUS. Huge headroom, legroom, and space in all directions. I wish more people would test drive these things; Once you drive one, you'll buy it. Very very European driving experience. You'll love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500L
Related Used 2015 FIAT 500L Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner