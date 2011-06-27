Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric Specs & Features

  1. Home
More about the 2015 500e
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,800
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
Combined MPG116
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA City MPGe122 mi.
EPA Combined MPGe116 mi.
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)122/108 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Highway MPGe108 mi.
Combined MPG116
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Turning circle31.3 ft.
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 2EJyes
ESport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
manual driver seat easy entryyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Steam White Interior Accentsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room49.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room47.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room42.6 in.
Rear leg room27.6 in.
Rear shoulder room46.4 in.
Exterior Options
Power Sunroofyes
Dimensions
Length142.4 in.
Curb weight2948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height60.1 in.
EPA interior volume78.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base90.6 in.
Width64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granito Lucente
  • Nero Puro
  • Billet Argento
  • Celeste Blu
  • Bianco Perla
  • Luce Blu
  • Electric Orange Tri-Coat Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Steam, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
185/55R15 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
